Twitter Points Out Everything That's Wrong With Mason Jar Salads

The Mason jar has many different roles in the kitchen, and holding salads is one of the newer ones.

The Mason jar has many different roles in the kitchen, and holding salads is one of the newer ones.

Mason jar salads are layered salads that happen to be very photogenic. Pinterest loves them. Instagram loves them. They’re everywhere you look. But Twitter? Twitter has had it with Mason jar salads:

For the love of God can we please stop telling people to pack salad in mason jars for desk lunches? — Kinsey Gidick (@Kinsey_Gidick) June 8, 2017

Okay, but then you take the salad OUT of the mason jar to eat it, right? #masonjarsalad procedure confuses me. — Maria E. Andreu (@WriterSideofM) September 23, 2017

I cringe each time I see someone wrastling (yes, wrastling) with a fork, trying to poke a cherry tomato out of those things. — Kinsey Gidick (@Kinsey_Gidick) June 8, 2017

I did it once and I was like how? do? I? eat this? — Amanda Coyne (@AmandaCCoyne) June 8, 2017

It's maddening. It's too difficult to eat salad properly through mason jars! Get a bowl like a real person, you hipsters! — Christina Workin' (@IntroToGeek) June 8, 2017

Seriously no one thinks you're hip and trendy for packing ur salad in a mason jar — sam (@samlucasss) August 12, 2016

I think the mason jar salads are just a pinterest thing. No one eats them. They seem impractical as hell. — Weirdo With Internet (@JuicyTidbit) May 24, 2017

I want to see a video of someone eating from one — Stephanie (@shhtephyy) September 23, 2017

I'll say it, eating shit out of a mason jar is not practical. Why is it a thing? — Father Bob (@Bobby552011) September 11, 2017

NO ONE REALLY EATS MASON JAR SALAD — fireMoon (@scorpiosunqueen) February 22, 2017

Only good thing I've ever had to come out of a mason jar is Moonshine — Faith (@mamazboyz3) September 23, 2017

As much as we wanted to love this trend, we have to admit these Twitter users have a point.