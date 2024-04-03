TVA's Kingston plant is being replaced. 5 things to know, from jobs to natural gas

The Tennessee Valley Authority will retire the Kingston coal-fired plant and replace it with a 1,500-megawatt natural gas plant, along with some solar panels and battery storage, by the end of 2027.

Some TVA power plants are so visible – and so imposing – that they have become landmarks. The Kingston plant is among the federal utility's most iconic, its two stacks rising 1,000 feet in the air over Interstate 40 in Roane County about 40 miles west of Knoxville.

TVA will eventually bring the stacks down, though the final demolition could be well after the plant stops burning coal. Its final decision on Kingston's future was signed by CEO and President Jeff Lyash on April 2.

TVA's Kingston plant

Kingston was the site of one of the largest industrial disasters in U.S. history, when a dike holding back wet coal ash failed on Dec. 22, 2008, unleashing more than one billion gallons of waste on the surrounding area.

Nobody died in the initial spill, though hundreds of workers hired by TVA's contractor to clean the spill got sick and many have died of what their families alleged were complications from the cleanup.

The 2008 disaster forever changed how TVA stores and recycles coal ash, and the utility has retired seven coal plants since the spill.

Here's what you need to know about TVA's plans to replace coal with another fossil fuel – and a little bit of solar – at Kingston.

Kingston energy mix will be a first for TVA, but likely not the last

TVA, created by the U.S. government during the Great Depression, prides itself on the diversity of its power generating systems. Led by its fleet of three nuclear plants, the system includes natural gas, coal, renewables and hydroelectric dams.

Its planners and executives hope the new mix of gas, solar and batteries at Kingston could be a model for creating diverse sites. The new Kingston plant will feature 17 gas-powered turbines, 100 megawatts of lithium ion battery storage and 3 to 4 megawatts of solar panels. Its energy output will be higher than the coal plant to meet growing demand.

TVA has ambitious solar goals. Kingston is a very small step.

TVA wants to add 10,000 megawatts of solar energy to its system by 2035. In its latest annual report to federal regulators, TVA said it operated 995 megawatts of solar energy and had nearly 1,900 megawatts of solar under contract.

It also has about 300 megawatts of solar energy under development in its own projects, including a 100-megawatt solar project at its Shawnee coal plant in Kentucky. The 3 to 4 megawatts of solar at Kingston are a step in the direction of TVA's renewable goals, if a small one.

"We are continuing to evaluate if there are ways that we can expand that," TVA COO Don Moul told Knox News.

How Kingston plant retirement will affect jobs

It takes fewer workers to manage and operate a gas plant than a coal plant. While Kingston currently has around 200 employees, the typical TVA gas plant has only 30. The Kingston gas plant, combined with solar and battery systems, is likely to have between 30 and 40 employees.

Retiring a plant, however, creates jobs. TVA will create over 1,200 construction jobs between now and 2027 and about 120 jobs for the separate deconstruction of the plant, said TVA spokesperson Scott Brooks.

The utility has a good track record of giving employees of retired coal plants their first choice for a next step, whether that's a job at another TVA plant, a job helping with deconstruction or retirement.

Environmentalists aren't happy with TVA or the Kingston gas plant

Swapping coal for natural gas is a familiar move for TVA: Three of its recently closed coal plants were replaced with a gas plant on the same site. Equally as familiar is the pushback from environmental groups who want TVA to expand renewables instead of fossil fuels.

In its final environmental impact statement for Kingston, mandated by federal law, the utility analyzed the option of building multiple solar and battery sites across the Tennessee Valley. TVA planners rejected that option, saying it would be more expensive to build, couldn't be completed on time and would not be reliable enough.

Groups like the Knoxville-based Southern Alliance for Clean Energy and the Southern Environmental Law Center have criticized TVA's planning process, arguing the utility relied on old data and left out key information. They have championed solar as a clean source of electricity that's cheap to operate.

The Southern Environmental Law Center also took issue with Lyash's power to make the final decision on Kingston without approval of the TVA Board of Directors.

“We’re talking about billions of ratepayer dollars and decades of additional pollution," Southern Environmental Law Center senior attorney Amanda Garcia said in a statement to Knox News.

A regional administrator for the federal Environmental Protection Agency called TVA's environmental impact statement "inadequate" and asked the utility to add a supplemental review.

EPA's Southeast region asked TVA to consider more alternatives to gas and provide more detailed analysis of the costs and pollution associated with a gas plant over time.

Brooks said the utility is "considering those comments and will address them as appropriate" as it works to retire the Kingston coal plant.

Kingston has a complicated legacy for Roane County

The Kingston plant has meant thousands of jobs and reliable electricity for Roane County, two bedrocks of the county economy. Kingston's legacy is also tied to coal ash and the disaster that happened there more than 15 years ago.

Local government and utility leaders say the new gas plant is the right step toward maintaining reliable power and leaving coal ash behind.

Wade Creswell, county executive for Roane County, told Knox News TVA has made the site better, with new parks and safer infrastructure. The utility is critical to the county of just over 56,000 people, which could be home to the first small modular nuclear reactors in the U.S. just a few miles east of Kingston at TVA's Clinch River Site.

"We do believe that TVA has put its best foot forward to mitigate the effects of the coal ash spill, and to set Roane County and Kingston up for success," Creswell said. "We're gonna support as much power generation as we possibly can."

