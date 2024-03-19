Tuslaw Local Schools seeks levy renewal to combat projected spending deficit

TUSCARAWAS TWP. – With half of Tuslaw Local Schools' funding coming from local sources and federal money provided during the pandemic coming to an end, the district is seeking the renewal of a 10-year, 4.1-mill levy to provide financial support.

The levy generates $1.2 million annually for the district's general fund and was first approved by voters in May 2010. It was renewed again in 2014 for 10 years. The tax was first introduced as a five-year tax.

According to the Stark County Auditor's Office, the cost to a homeowner is $126 per $100,000 of a property's appraised value.

Treasurer Jason Norris predicts deficit spending in the district's five-year forecast as Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds set to come to an end.

The federal ESSER funds were awarded to districts in response to the pandemic. Tuslaw was among the many districts that used the money to provide extra educators and programs to help students overcome learning challenges because of the shutdown.

The district will spend a little more than $15 million this fiscal year, which ends June 30, 2024, he added.

The renewal of the levy funding would allow the district to continue to keep services implemented since the shutdown in 2020 in place.

The district, which received a five-star rating on the state report card, has an operating expense per pupil that is lower than 80% of other Ohio districts, Norris said.

