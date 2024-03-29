Turkey's Erdogan to visit US in early May, presidential sources say

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is planning to visit the United States on May 9, a presidential official told dpa on Friday.

Erdogan's visit is expected to include a meeting with US President Joe Biden, the official said.

This would be the first Erdogan-Biden meeting in Washington since Biden was elected in 2020.

The planned meeting follows US approval for the sale of 40 F-16 fighter jets to Turkey. The green light came after Ankara ratified Sweden's accession to NATO.

The two NATO allies have yet to agree on a number of sticking points, among them US support to Syrian Kurdish militia whom Ankara labels as terrorists.