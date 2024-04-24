Turkey hunter’s ominous discovery sparks investigation in Missouri, cops say

An investigation is underway following a turkey hunter’s ominous discovery in northwest Missouri, police say.

Missouri State Highway Patrol officials said a turkey hunter in Mercer County found human remains on private property April 23.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office requested help from the highway patrol’s division of drug and crime control to initiate an investigation, according to a news release.

The remains have not been identified, officials said, and a cause of death for the person is unclear.

The discovery of the remains came about a week after spring turkey hunting season began in Missouri. It continues through May 5.

It’s not the first time this year a Missouri hunter has come upon human remains. Mushroom hunters have found bodies in Independence and in Ava this spring, according to WDAF and KOLR.

Mercer County is about a 120-mile drive northeast of Kansas City.

Turkey hunter shot by member of hunting group 50 yards away, Oklahoma officials say

Hunter finds human skull and jawbone in ‘secluded’ woods, Alabama officials say

Hunting dog finds remains that may be missing woman killed by husband, MI cops say