Turkey hunter discovers remains of 18-year-old missing since 2018, Missouri cops say

Human remains discovered by a turkey hunter have been identified as an 18-year-old who had been missing for more than six years, Missouri authorities say.

The remains were discovered Tuesday, April 23, by a turkey hunter on private property in Mercer County, McClatchy News reported.

Authorities said April 25 the remains were identified as Sebastian Tyrese Husted, of Centerville, Iowa. He was reported missing Jan. 22, 2018.

A cause of death has not been confirmed.

“It’s a day many people have prayed and hoped for. We have found Ty and are bringing him home,” his sister, Iesha Husted, said in a Facebook post. “While this was never the outcome we wanted, we are relieved our search is over. The question of where is answered, the who, what, when, and why remain.”

Sebastian Husted was last seen working at a hog confinement in Mercer County — a job he had for about two weeks, according to The Charley Project. He texted his brother to be picked up, but when his brother asked for an address, he never received a response.

The 18-year-old was never heard from again, The Charley Project said, noting that everything but his phone was left behind.

“We’ve had missing persons before, but nothing to this level or magnitude,” Mercer County Sheriff Steve Stockman told KCCI in 2018 after Husted had been missing for nine months. “Generally, they usually turn up after a period of time.”

Stockman, at the time, said authorities had followed up on about 50 leads without any results.

In the months that followed Sebastian Husted’s disappearance, he became a father to his first child, named Kendrick, according to to Ottumwa Courier.

“I actually let him feel Kendrick kick, so he at least got to feel that part before he went missing,” Carol Rouse, the mother of Sebastian Husted’s child, told KTVO.

Interviewed by the News-Press Now seven months after her brother went missing, Iesha Husted said she believed his case had been overlooked.

“Ty’s really family-orientated. He just wouldn’t have disappeared, he would have at least told one person,” she told the publication.

Mercer County is about a 120-mile drive northeast of Kansas City.

