Tulsi Gabbard reportedly declined VP offer from RFK Jr.

Former Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard has reportedly turned down an offer to be the running mate for independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

"I met with Kennedy several times, and we have become good friends," Gabbard told ABC News. "He asked if I would be his running mate. After careful consideration, I respectfully declined."

Kennedy, in his third-party presidential bid, had explored various options for his running mate, including NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers and former Minnesota governor Jesse Ventura. Ultimately, he selected attorney and tech entrepreneur Nicole Shanahan as his vice-presidential candidate.

Gabbard's rejection of Kennedy's offer comes amidst speculation surrounding her political future and potential alliances. Some Trump allies had also considered her for the vice-presidential slot in Trump's potential run for the presidency.

In an interview last month on Fox News' Jesse Watters Primetime, Gabbard expressed that she "would be open" to being the former president's vice-presidential pick.

"I would be open to that. My mission is to serve our country. I want to be in a position to solve problems Jesse and we got a lot of them to solve," Gabbard said.

Known for her independent stances and military background, Gabbard ran an unsuccessful presidential campaign in 2019 before leaving the Democratic Party and registering as an Independent. Her departure was marked by criticisms of what she termed as "warmongers" and "cowardly wokeness."

Throughout her political journey, Gabbard has frequently courted controversy, notably for her meeting with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad during the country's civil war and her decision to vote "present" during Trump's impeachment proceedings in 2019.

Despite these controversies, Gabbard remains a figure of interest in American politics, drawing attention from both progressive and conservative circles. Her rejection of Kennedy's offer, along with her apparent alignment with Trump, underscores the complexity of her political identity amidst the evolving landscape of American politics.

