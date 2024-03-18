As Tulsi Gabbard joins Trump's VP shortlist, her father distances himself

Former U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, R-HI, speaks to the crowd at the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition's annual Spring Kick-Off, on Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Clive, Iowa.

Tulsi Gabbard, a former U.S. Representative once considered a rising star of the Democratic Party and even ran for president, has reimagined her political career. She went from being a prominent figure in Hawaiian politics to being considered as a potential vice presidential candidate on Donald Trump’s shortlist. It’s worth noting that her father, Mike Gabbard, has taken the opposite political path.

During a speech at Mar-a-Lago early this month, Tulsi Gabbard embraced MAGA talking points and compared the Democratic party to “evil-doers” and “dictators.” Conversely, her father, a political powerhouse in the Aloha State, remains one of the longest-serving Democratic senators in the Hawaii legislature, leading to some awkward dynamics within the Gabbard family.

“I don’t have the time or the information to be involved in that political circus,” Mike Gabbard recently told USA Today. “I feel that I’d be out of place talking about it. I’ve never had a clue as to what is going on (there).”

Mike Gabbard’s political career has been remarkable for several reasons, particularly his stance on traditional marriage. He established a non-profit organization called Stop Promoting Homosexuality and spearheaded the campaign against same-sex marriage in Hawaii during the 1990s. Tulsi used to work for her father’s anti-LGBTQ organization but later expressed regret for her decision.

When Tulsi decided to run for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, she apologized in a four-minute video in 2019 for her earlier stance on homosexuality - a move that surprised and upset her father.

“My father was very outspoken. He was an activist who was fighting against gay rights and marriage equality in Hawaii and at that time, I forcefully defended him,” Gabbard said in the video. “But over the years, as I grew up, I formed my own opinions based on my life experiences.”

In an email exchange with the Washington Examiner, the elder Gabbard wrote, “I never realized how much trauma I put her through because of my overly aggressive advocacy for traditional marriage.”

After winning his first state senate race as a Republican representing Hawaii’s 21st Senatorial District in 2006, Senator Mike Gabbard switched parties while supporting his daughter’s political ambitions. Still on the job after 18 years, the 76-year-old currently serves as chair of the Committee on Agriculture and Environment and vice chair of the Committee on Judiciary and Committee on Government Operations.

Gabbard says his decision was made after discussing his intentions with Tulsi and being drawn to the Democratic party by the people around him.

“It was talking ... with my constituents, Democrats, Republicans and Independents that I came to this decision,” said Gabbard.

Mike Gabbard has served as a Hawaii State Senator since 2006.

Hawaii State Rep. Diamond Garcia (R) shed light on the reasons behind Mike Gabbard’s party switch. “That was, of course, to help campaign for his daughter. And so, yes, it is easier to win here as a Democrat, there’s no doubt about that,” Garcia said. “It’s easier to raise money, it’s easier to get bills passed. Of course, being a Republican, none of your bills will pass.”

For decades, the Democratic Party has dominated Hawaii’s legislature, which includes 68 Democrats and only 8 Republicans. Since its founding in 1959, the state has only elected two Republican governors.

Scott Saiki, the Speaker of the Hawaii State House, has worked with both Mike and Tulsi Gabbard. Before running for the U.S. House, Tulsi Gabbard won a seat in Hawaii’s State House at 21 in 2002, making her the youngest person ever elected to the state’s legislature. She left office in 2004 to join the Hawaii Army National Guard, where she was deployed to Iraq for a 12-month tour of duty; in 2009, she returned to the island to work for U.S. Sen. Daniel Akaka (D-HI).

Saiki acknowledged the unique circumstances surrounding this father-daughter duo in politics: Mike shifted from an ardent Republican to a Democrat as he campaigned for Tulsi. At the same time, his daughter transitioned from being a Democrat, saying in a retweet that Trump was “Saudi Arabia’s bitch" in 2018, to aligning with the Republican presumptive nominee as an independent as she considers a future in national politics.

“There are two categories of people who do that, and I’ve seen both. There are some who, over time, are elected from one party, but then over time, you can break with that party over policy issues over philosophy,” Saiki said. “But then you also see those who run are in the other camp, where they run out of political opportunity and convenience.”

Tulsi Gabbard did not respond to USA Today’s request to comment.

Jeremy Yurow is a politics reporting fellow based in Hawaii for the USA TODAY Network.

