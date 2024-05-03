Tuesday's election in the Lansing area: What you need to know

LANSING — Voters visiting polls on Tuesday will decide who shapes the future of city government in Lansing and whether four area school districts will receive a combined $145 million for new buses, safety features, facility improvements and more.

Here's a primer for what you need to know:

What's on the ballot?

Exactly 36 candidates are running for nine seats on a new Lansing City Charter Commission that, for the first time in 46 years, will potentially rework the charter that guides city government.

Candidates are vying to review the charter and its current rules for matters like how many leaders get elected and how city government functions, under its current format of an elected, strong mayor form of government as Lansing does now. East Lansing, in contrast, has an elected, but largely ceremonial mayor while a professional administrator runs the city.

Lansing voters approved the creation of the commission in November, and once the commission completes its work, voters will likely decide whether to adopt the proposed changes.

Any tie would be settled by drawing lots, in accordance with Michigan election law, Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope has said.

For Greater Lansing school elections, the East Lansing, Holt, Waverly and St. Johns school districts are all asking for voters to approve tax proposals on Tuesday.

East Lansing Public Schools is asking voters to borrow $23.5 million for safety and other improvements to the high school and other buildings across the district, as well as a new location for administrative offices.

Holt Public Schools is asking voters to borrow $22 million to make improvements to the high school and middle school, and overall improvements to other buildings in the district.

Waverly Community Schools is asking voters to decide whether the district borrows $8 million. The planned improvements to the district include mechanical system upgrades district-wide, new buses and technology for students, secure vestibule entrances at schools and renovated Waverly East Intermediate School locker rooms and showers for community classes.

St. Johns Public Schools is asking voters to decide whether the district borrows $92 million for a range of school improvements, including making the buildings more secure and a new child care center.

When to vote

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Same day registration

Eligilble voters who still need to register to vote in their community must visit their city or township clerk's office no later than 8 p.m. on Election Day. They can request an absentee ballot to vote at their clerk's office or go to their polling place if time allows.

According to state officials, "so long as an eligible, unregistered resident is in line at their clerk’s office by 8 p.m., they may register to vote and cast an absentee ballot."

Can I still vote absentee?

You can vote by absentee ballot on Election Day, but state officials advise against returning an absentee ballot by mail within 14 days of an election.

Local clerks are supposed to have received mailed absentee ballots by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

"Ballots not received by this time will not be counted," the state's website says. As an exception, "military and overseas voter absentee ballots must be postmarked by Election Day and received within 6 days after the election."

If a voter is already registered to vote at their address, they cannot receive an absentee ballot on Election Day. "In emergency situations only, a voter may apply for an absentee ballot from their local clerk's office as late as 4 p.m. on Election Day," the state's website says.

