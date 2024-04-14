Lansing to rework its charter for first time in 40 years: What you need to know

LANSING — For the first time in 46 years, the city of Lansing will go back to the drawing board to potentially rework the charter that governs how the city works.

While that sounds like a lot of bureaucracy, it could lead to wide-ranging changes, from something as simple as rewriting gender-specific language to significantly reducing the power of the mayor's office or who hires key positions such as the police chief.

The backbone of Michigan cities is a charter, a document spelling out how the city functions. It's a guidebook and blueprint that determines how many leaders get elected, whether a city has a strong mayor form of government like Lansing is now or operates like East Lansing, which has a ceremonial mayor while a professional administrator runs the city.

Voters have been involved, will vote again next month and ultimately will have a chance to vote up or down on proposed changes.

Lansing voters approved the creation of the commission on Nov. 7 with a margin of 52% to 48%. On May 7, voters will choose nine charter commissioners from 36 candidates, and once the commission completes its work, voters will likely decide whether to adopt the proposed changes.

Here's what voters need to know:

What is the city charter revision process?

The process is expected to cost the city about $500,000 and last another two and a half years, with the clock having started six months ago when voters approved the commission.

The last time the city's charter was revised was in 1978, although there have been periodic amendments as recently as 2022. The city has the option of redoing its charter every 12 years, although efforts since 1978 have not gotten this far.

The election of commission members will happen on May 7, and any tie would be settled by drawing lots, in accordance with Michigan election law, Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope said.

Once the commission's membership is set, Swope will start the process by swearing in members, who will then pick a chairperson among themselves as well as establish their meeting schedules and other commission rules.

Then comes the tough work.

The commission will likely go line by line in the existing charter, looking to modernize and simplify issues, said Tameka Ramsey, the chair of a Pontiac charter commission, which started in 2021 and is expecting to finish its process with an August vote for residents.

The Michigan Municipal League recommends streamlining and clarifying language in simple terms wherever possible as well as looking at eliminating gender-specific or other outdated language.

The commission's draft will be sent to the governor's office, and the state attorney general will conduct a legal review. The proposal would need to be approved by the governor before it qualifies for the ballot. There could be some back-and-forth during the review process.

Ramsey said Pontiac's commission considered a wide range of issues including whether to have the city led by an elected mayor or a hired administrator and how many council members to have.

"Some of it can seem boring," she said, "but when you get in the nuts and bolts of it, you can really see why the city is run the way it is. We went through the charter line by line. There were revisions. We took out parts and added a lot. We were trying to update for checks and balances and also bring it into the future."

Who is on the ballot for Lansing's charter commission?

There were 36 candidates who filed for the opportunity to serve, and all will appear on the ballot. The top nine will be part of the city's charter commission. For contact information, including phone numbers, for most candidates, click here.

The candidate list, in order of when they filed for election:

Julie Vandenboom, Jody Washington, Nicklas Zande, Randy Dykhuis, Heath Lowry, Michele Fickes, Ted O'Dell, Stephen Purchase, Mitch Rice, Lori Adams Simon, Ben Dowd, Joan Bauer, Corwin Smidt, Muhammad Qawwee II, Elizabeth Driscoll Boyd, Jazmin Anderson, Monte Jackson II, Jesse Lasorda, Tim Knowlton, Simon Terhaar, Samuel Klahn, Ross Yednock, Derek Melot, Britt Houze, Brian Jeffries, Dedria Humphries Barker, Layna Anderson, Jason Wilkes, Miranda Swartz, Erica Lynn, Justin Sheehan, Jerry Norris, Keith Williams, Guillermo Lopez, Douglas VanBuren Mulkey and Stan Shuck.

The Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce has endorsed a slate of nine candidates. A separate group of nine candidates has banded together under the umbrella of Lansing Community Alliance.

Will city charter commissioners be paid?

Commission members will be paid $200 a meeting, up to 90 meetings, or a max of $18,000, according to a city resolution.

How long will review of the city charter take?

There is no date set for the charter to be on the Lansing ballot, and it will likely not come up before 2026. The Michigan Municipal League recommends charter commissions take at least 18 months, and tackle the thorniest issues first, before seeking state permission to go to voters.

Swope will temporarily chair the commission, until those members pick their own chair and create their own rules for how they'll operate. The clerk and his staff will handle support work including minutes, agendas and meeting logistics.

The commission members will need a two-thirds vote, or six members, to send the charter to citizens for an election. If the commission recommends a revision, city voters would ultimately decide whether the city charter gets changed.

'Time goes fast'

Pontiac's leaders have found that communicating with residents is the biggest and most important challenge, Ramsey said.

"We learned that the time goes fast," she said. "We were talking to people in real time throughout this."

In the last months of the Pontiac effort, Ramsey said there will be still more outreach across the community leading up to the August vote and she expects that the Lansing group also will make communication a priority.

Where do I vote?

Ten precincts will be temporarily consolidated for the May 7 election.

Check on your precinct at lansingvotes.gov/voting/voting-locations or call the city clerk's office at 517-483-4131.

Voting has already started with mail-in ballots being sent to registered voters. As of Friday morning, 3,447 ballots have been returned, which is about 20% of the ballots that have been mailed, according to the city clerk's office.

Turnout expectations have changed significantly with still-new mail-in ballots so Swope said he doesn't have a good benchmark for turnout this time around.

Those ballots should already have been delivered. Contact the clerk's office if you believe you're a registered voter who hasn't gotten one.

