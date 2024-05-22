A Tuesday oil spill in Fairhaven's Little Bay has sparked a multi-agency investigation

FAIRHAVEN — A multi-agency local, state and federal investigation is underway after responding parties removed spilled oil and a number of lost or abandoned 55-gallon drums found off Little Bay Marsh in Fairhaven on Tuesday.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection Public Affairs Director Edmund Coletta, a MassDEP Emergency Response Unit responded to reports of the oil drums around 6:50 a.m. on Tuesday. A U.S. Coast Guard press release reports nine drums were found in total, and an estimated 10 gallons of oil had been discharged into the water.

Local cleanup contractor Frank Corp Environmental Services was hired to remove the drums and oil from the water, according to USCG.

"The source of the drums is under investigation," the release reads.

Keep up with the latest: Dartmouth's town administrator has resigned for a new position. Here's what's planned next

In addition to MassDEP and Coast Guard units, Fairhaven Fire Department also responded to the scene, according to the release.

MassDEP: Joint investigation on 'dumping' underway

"There was a lingering oil sheen in Little Bay that was determined to be non-recoverable," Coletta wrote in an email. "The sheen diminished during the response, indicating the sheen was evaporating as expected. Absorbent pads were placed on a small puddle (about 1 foot diameter) of oil on the marsh.

In this file photo, cumulus clouds stretch across the sky at Little Bay in Fairhaven.

"A joint investigation into the dumping is now underway with MassDEP and our Environmental Strike Force, the U.S. Coast Guard, and the Fairhaven Fire and Police Departments and the Fairhaven Harbormaster."

"Environmental protection is everyone’s responsibility, and it is illegal to dispose of oil products in waterways," the Coast Guard's press release reads. "Mariners are reminded to report spills or discharges of fuel or other chemicals to the National Response Center at 800-424-8802."

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: MassDEP, USGC, Fairhaven Fire investigating Tuesday oil spill