Tennessee State University president Glenda Glover will end her decade-long tenure at the historically Black university with a commencement address to graduating students on Friday, May 3.

“Students and faculty have often approached me about being the commencement speaker, and I believe this is the ideal time,” Glover, a 1974 graduate of TSU, said in a statement.

Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock, who also serves as the pastor of Atlanta's historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, will deliver the commencement address to graduate students.

More than 500 undergraduates and nearly 200 graduate students will receive their degrees at the commencement.

Their speeches will occur during turbulent times on campus. The Tennessee General Assembly vacated the TSU board last week, a move that leaves the school without a governing body. The new board members, selected by Gov. Bill Lee, have not yet been confirmed, and it is unclear whether they will pick a new university president from finalists selected by the previous board.

The three candidates to replace Glover met with the TSU community and faculty last week on campus.

In 2012, Glover became the first woman to lead the university as its president. Under her leadership, the school has grown in stature nationally, growing its enrollment and winning more grant money for research.

Warnock was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2021.

“Senator Warnock’s dedication to public service, commitment to social justice and inspiring journey will undoubtedly resonate with our graduate school students,” Glover said.

For more details about the TSU commencement, visit tnstate.edu.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: TSU president Glenda Glover will deliver commencement address