As Tennessee State University board is vacated, leaders weigh what's next, call for action

After a series of swift actions by Tennessee's Republican lawmakers and Gov. Bill Lee last week, the board of Tennessee State University was entirely vacated and new appointees were announced.

Now state, local and school leaders are looking to what comes next for the historically Black university — and some say the fight for equity and justice is far from over. Confirmations for eight new board of trustees members, all of whom are TSU graduates, could come as soon as this week.

The move to vacate the board came just hours after the release of findings from a forensic audit of the school, which was commissioned by lawmakers and conducted by an outside firm. While the audit revealed no financial fraud or wrongdoing by the university, it did note a 250% increase in scholarships at TSU between 2019 and 2023 was not sustainable. The board turnover also comes amid the final phases of the school's search for a new president and as advocates continue a push to restore $2.1 billion in state underfunding of TSU.

What's next for TSU?

The measure, first introduced by Republican lawmakers in February, faced vehement opposition from Democrats, along with TSU students, leaders, alumni and advocates. Rep. Harold Love Jr., D-Nashville, worked to broker a compromise in the House to keep at least part of the board. Senate Republican leaders moved forward with their plan to vacate the entire board after lawmakers said some TSU board members declined to step down.

Democratic Rep. Harold Love Jr. and Republican House Speaker Cameron Sexton discuss a bill that would vacate TSU's board during a House session at the Tennessee Capitol on March 28.

The House compromise fell apart at the last minute, though, with Love citing a breakdown in communication during "delicate" conversations last week. Love also noted unrelated but pressing political fights inside the General Assembly, such as Senate and House disagreements on pivotal bills, as it enters the final weeks of session.

"My concern always was about maintaining some continuity, having some people in place who could help provide guidance," Love, a TSU graduate and strong advocate for the school, said. "That can still happen. I would hope former board members will be in conversations with new board members."

After the governor vacated the board and tapped new members, Love said the new board must keep an eye on the underfunding issue and maintain stability for students.

"Now that those appointments have been made, it's our responsibility to move in a very intentional way to make sure the university is fully funded and academically and fiscally sound," Love said. "We also need to make sure parents who are thinking about sending children to Tennessee State right now know there is a reasonable effort to make sure the school is the best it can be."

Rep. Ryan Williams- R- Cookeville, during a March 28 House session during a discussion about a bill that would vacate the board at TSU.

Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell said he was concerned about what the changes meant for TSU's ongoing search for a new president, which is tentatively set to conclude this month.

"I do think the level of state involvement here seems severe and potentially disruptive," O'Connell said in a news conference Friday. "That said, I was relieved to see some people I know, either personally or by reputation, appointed by the governor to the board."

O'Connell said the city will continue to champion TSU and praised the graduates of the university that serve in his administration. He said he's in communication with the state to assure stability for TSU in the future, and that he wants to see the school fully funded.

Democratic Reps. Harold Love Jr., Torrey Harris and John Ray Clemmons discuss a bill that would vacate the board of TSU during a House session on March 28.

TSU students weigh in

Shaun Wimberly Jr. and Derrell Taylor, both seniors at TSU, serve as student leaders at the university. Both opposed the legislature's move but also expressed hope over the new appointees.

Wimberly, who serves as the student trustee on the board, said he was proud to see all the new appointees are TSU graduates. Still, he was disappointed at the outcome of the legislation.

"I never wanted to lose one board member," he said.

He also referred to the gravity of the presidential search and trying to continue regular operations at TSU, but was working coming to terms with the new reality.

"It's happened, so now how do we move forward?" Wimberly said.

Student trustee Shaun A. Wimberly Jr. speaks during the quarterly board of trustees meeting at Tennessee State University in Nashville, Tenn., on Thursday, March 14, 2024.

Taylor, who serves as the Student Government Association president at TSU, previously told The Tennessean he hoped that if a new board was appointed, it would open the door to restore trust between the state and university. After a press conference he helped host at the Capitol on Monday, he said he hasn't yet had a chance to connect with the new board members.

"I do appreciate some of the names that I saw," Taylor said. "I cannot help but have hope and an open mind."

Taylor is set to graduate in May and will hand off his duties over the summer. The election for a new student government president is underway now.

HBCU advocates call for action

Around 40 people gathered for a news conference inside the Tennessee Capitol on Monday. The event, dubbed "Stop the Attack on HBCUs," was co-hosted by Taylor, Wimberly and Black Voters Matter. They gathered under the bust of Sampson W. Keeble, the state's first Black representative, near the House chambers.

Speakers urged action and focused on issues of inequity and underfunding at TSU and other historically Black colleges and universities, along with the continuing effects of racism. TSU was initially set up as separate school for Black students in 1912 under federal land-grant institution laws.

Bishop William Barber speaks during the "Stop the Attack on HBCUs" news conference at the Tennessee Capitol on Monday, April 1, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn.

Although times have changed, Taylor said he's exhausted and baffled over seeing the same issues like segregation and inequity playing out today. He also questioned how some lawmakers could make such a drastic decision without ever setting foot on TSU's campus or giving students a voice in the matter.

"I am not understanding how many generations it will take ... for us to finally get what we deserve as equal citizens in this country," Taylor said.

Bishop William Barber, who leads North Carolina-based organization Repairers of the Breach, called for action on a national scale over underfunding at HBCUs. A 2023 report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and U.S. Department of Education revealed underfunding at 16 HBCUs.

"It's time we sound the alarm and fight back in every state," he said.

He encouraged people to vote, organize and even consider taking legal action.

"History is clear," he said. "We can't keep begging. We have to have legislation, litigation and agitation."

Yara Allen leads the group in song during the "Stop the Attack on HBCUs" news conference at the Tennessee Capitol on Monday, April 1, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn.

Yara Allen, who works with Repairers of the Breach, closed the news conference with a song. Others joined hands, swayed and sang with her. Their voices filled the halls of the Capitol as they sang: "I'm so glad I go to an HBCU. Singing glory hallelujah, I'm so glad."

Melissa Brown and Cassandra Stephenson contributed to this story.

