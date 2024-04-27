TSA data shows gun confiscations on pace to break record at DCA

ARLINGTON, Va. (DC News Now) — According to the latest data from the Transportation Security Administration, the number of gun confiscations at Reagan National Airport is on pace to surpass 2023’s record-setting total.

Last year, 39 guns were caught at the security checkpoint at D.C.’s closest airport. Through April 24, 2024, there have been 16 guns caught this year, on pace for more than 50 the entire year.

The gun confiscation issue is a nationwide one. Last year saw the most guns confiscated at airports across the country.

According to the TSA, anyone who gets caught with a gun at a checkpoint could face thousands of dollars of civil penalty fines, and will no longer be allowed to utilize TSA Precheck.

Earlier this week, a Florida man was caught trying to bring a gun through the security checkpoint — the same gun he attempted to bring through the Pensacola International Airport in Florida in 2019.

In sharing that news, TSA Federal Security Director John Busch called it “plain irresponsible,” in a reminder about the penalties for bringing a gun to security checkpoints.

