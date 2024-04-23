Maddow Blog | Trump's defense stumbles out of the gate with interruptions to opening statement
Donald Trump defense attorney Todd Blanche was interrupted during his opening statement by objections from the prosecution that were sustained by the judge and resulted in a side bar at the bench. Rachel Maddow talks with MSNBC legal correspondent Lisa Ruben and former Manhattan prosecutor Catherine Christian about whether Blanche showed his inexperience as a defense attorney or whether he deliberately stepped out of line to plant ideas in the jurors' heads.