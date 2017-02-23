Trumpism versus conservatism at CPAC

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. — “Conservatism” will be supplanted by “Trumpism” when the president speaks Friday at the annual gathering of right-wing activists known as CPAC — the Conservative Political Action Conference — Trump’s adviser Kellyanne Conway predicted Thursday.

“This will be TPAC when he’s here, no doubt,” Conway quipped.

It was a throwaway line, not a statement of deep philosophical intent. But it spoke volumes about the way the Republican Party has been altered by the rise of Trump, and it sparked alarm even among attendees at the conference.

“I think that’s dangerous,” said Sarah Markley, a student at Grove City College near Pittsburgh. “I think that we should first stick to our principles and look for somebody who embodies those.”

Conservative radio talk show host Mark Levin, strolling through a crowd of admirers asking him for photos, bristled when told of Conway’s remark.

“It’s Conservative Political Action Conference. That’s what it is. It’ll be that 10 years from now,” Levin said. “When I worked for [President Ronald] Reagan, we didn’t call it RPAC. So I would remind them about that.”

Ben Shapiro, a former Breitbart News writer who has been a vocal Trump critic, wrote that “the Trump cult of personality is well underway.”

“It’s not wrong for CPAC to celebrate Trump,” Shapiro wrote. “He’s a Republican president with a Republican Congress, and he will undoubtedly push some conservative policies and already has (which I have thoroughly celebrated). But to substitute Trump worship for adherence to conservatism is a recipe for disaster.”

Conway was not the only high-ranking White House official to be a cheerleader for Trump at the conference. Trump’s top adviser, Steve Bannon, appeared with White House chief of staff Reince Priebus, and the two spent their time on stage alternating between hyperbolic praise for Trump and complaining of how unfair press coverage has been.

White House chief of staff Reince Priebus, right, hugs White House strategist Steve Bannon as they are introduced to speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference. (Photo: Susan Walsh/AP) More

Slideshow: Scenes from CPAC 2017 >>>

Priebus said Trump will be “one of the greatest presidents that ever served this country” and that he has already “put in the best Cabinet in the history of Cabinets.”

Bannon, the former Breitbart News editor in chief who was considered so unpalatable to conservatives that he was not welcome at CPAC in previous years, said Trump is “probably the greatest public speaker in those large arenas since William Jennings Bryan” and that “one of the most pivotal moments in modern American history was [Trump’s] immediate withdrawal from [the Trans-Pacific Partnership].”

Priebus even led the audience in chants of “Trump, Trump, Trump.”

Yet most CPAC attendees who spoke with Yahoo News did not believe Trump is a conservative. “He’s more of a populist,” said Kathleen Smero, a sales representative who had come down from Baltimore to attend the conference.

Trump campaigned during the election against trade deals and in favor of protectionist policies at odds with conservative belief in free markets, against reducing the national debt, against much in the way of restraints on the presidency, and in favor of big government. And in perhaps the biggest departure from conservatism, Trump supporters backed him because he represented radical change and disruption.