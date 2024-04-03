Trump vows to create 'Christian Visibility Day' following Biden's declaration of 'Trans Visibility Day'

Former President Trump vowed to create a "Christian Visibility Day" following President Biden's declaration of "Transgender Day of Visibility," which happened to land on Easter Sunday this year.

"And what the h--- was Biden thinking when he declared Easter Sunday to be trans visibility day?" Trump asked his supporters during a campaign rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Tuesday. "Such total disrespect to Christians."

The presumptive Republican nominee for president promised that Nov. 5 would be "Christian Visabiliy Day" if he is elected.

"And on November 5th, it is going to be called something else. You know, it's going to be called Christian Visibility Day," Trump said to thunderous applause.

Attendees wait in line prior to a campaign event with former President Trump in Green Bay, Wisc., on Tuesday.

Trump's comments came after President Biden celebrated "Transgender Day of Visibility," which is recognized March 31, and this year fell on Easter Sunday.

Biden has faced backlash after his annual day to honor the transgender movement fell on Easter Sunday, one of the most important and holiest days for Christians, as they celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Former President Trump attends a campaign event Tuesday in Grand Rapids, Mich.

Trump's national press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, previously called the "Trans Day of Visbility" "appalling and insulting."

Leavitt said the president's announcement is an example of the Biden administration's "years-long assault on the Christian faith."

Attendees pray during a campaign event for former President Trump in Green Bay, Wisc., on Tuesday.

The White House issued a statement saying the criticism over ‘Transgender Day of Visibility’ coinciding with Easter was divisive.

"As a Christian who celebrates Easter with family, President Biden stands for bringing people together and upholding the dignity and freedoms of every American," read the statement. "Sadly, it’s unsurprising politicians are seeking to divide and weaken our country with cruel, hateful, and dishonest rhetoric. President Biden will never abuse his faith for political purposes or for profit."





