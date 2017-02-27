Trump supporters rip Hollywood, gleefully celebrate #Oscarfail

Hours before the Academy Awards were presented Sunday, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee compared watching the Oscars telecast and its expected political speeches from Hollywood stars to getting a colonoscopy.

“Watch celebs spew ignorant political venom at Oscars? Nah,” Huckabee tweeted. “Think I’d rather have a colonoscopy. Both happen from same location.”

But it appears Huckabee watched quite a bit of the broadcast after all.

In an email to supporters of his political action committee, the two-time Republican presidential candidate tore into the criticism of President Trump’s immigration policies coming from the Dolby Theatre stage.

“This year included an extra layer of lectures on open borders and welcoming all migrants to come on in, from people who won’t let you get within 200 yards of them unless your name is on the VIP list,” Huckabee wrote. “Aside from a brief, welcome appeal to calm bipartisan outreach from host Jimmy Kimmel the Oscar telecast was filled with liberal virtue-signaling. From all the anti-Trump speeches and wisecracks to the blue ribbons on many gowns and lapels, signaling support for the ACLU for suing over Trump’s immigration order, the message was that Hollywood is bravely standing up to that fascist dictator Donald Trump, who’s stripping away our civil rights by enforcing the immigration law passed by the Democratic Congress in 1965.”

“If they really believe Trump is an iron-fisted, vindictive dictator who’s taking away their civil rights,” Huckabee continued, “why do they feel perfectly secure in constantly mocking and attacking him on national television? Think anyone would dare do that in North Korea or Cuba?”

Huckabee also criticized the crowd for supporting Asghar Farhadi, the Iranian director who boycotted the Oscars in protest of Trump’s travel ban and then wound up winning the Academy Award for Best Foreign Film.

“My absence is out of respect for the people of my country,” Farhadi said in a statement delivered from the stage by his Iranian-American engineer Anousheh Ansari. “Dividing the world into the us and our enemies categories creates fear.”

“Do any of those clapping stars realize that Iran is the world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism,” Huckabee wrote, “and that they were applauding a lecture on human rights from someone who lives in a country whose leaders oppress women, kill gays and want to commit genocide against the Jews?”

Huckabee wasn’t the only conservative who was hate-watching the Oscars.

DrudgeReport.com founder Matt Drudge called Sunday’s show the “most politically-drenched night in history of Hollywood.”

“The commercials, the ABC promos, the standing ovations for anything and everything!” Drudge tweeted.

Huckabee even slammed the stars who wore ribbons promoting the American Civil Liberties Union on the red carpet.

“Do these celebrities realize that the ACLU has repeatedly defended the Klan and other extremist groups that surely would never merit an Oscar invite?” Huckabee wrote. “Unlike today’s liberals, the ACLU believes that the First Amendment applies even to those who say the most unpopular and abhorrent things, not just to people you agree with.”

Huckabee also weighed in on the onstage flub that mistakenly awarded the Best Picture Oscar to “La La Land” before the real winner, “Moonlight,” was recognized.

“After all that posturing on how they knew more than the President about foreign policy, immigration, national defense and every other difficult subject, in the end, they couldn’t even hand out a trophy without screwing it up,” he wrote. “Maybe ‘La La Land’ really did win, but Hollywood didn’t like the results of the fair election, so they just changed the rules after the vote was already in and gave it to the more PC choice.”

Conservative Twitter took turns celebrating the mistake.