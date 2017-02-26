Alt-Oscars: Trump backers tuning out Academy Awards, because Meryl Streep

Supporters of President Trump are calling for a boycott of Sunday’s Oscars, a celebration that brings together the two things conservatives hate most: the “liberal” media and the Hollywood elite.
Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee compared watching the Oscars telecast to getting a colonoscopy.
The analogy, though, seemed to backfire.
Watch celebs spew ignorant political venom at Oscars?? Nah…think I'd rather have a colonoscopy. Both happen from same location.
— Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) February 26, 2017
wait i'm confused are the #oscars being held in @GovMikeHuckabee's butt this year?
— Raina Douris (@RahRahRaina) February 26, 2017
On Twitter, Trump supporters hijacked the #Oscars2017 hashtag, urging like-minded users not to watch the show.
.@POTUS ????????????TWITTER RALLY????????????
For #TrumpWins4USA during #Oscars2017#Oscars 4 MAKE-BELIEVE winners!
Get tweets ready! STARTS 8 PM ET#MAGA???????? pic.twitter.com/florqlfXqI
— Health&Cents MD???? (@DrLee4America) February 26, 2017
If you support @POTUS –#boycotttheoscars – remind the professional-pretenders that most of #America does not give a damn what they think.
— Jason Taylor (@74jasontaylor) February 26, 2017
Rally the deplorables! ????????Stand against Hollywood communists! #BoycottOSCARS ????????#Oscars2017 ☣#StandWithTrump ????#AmericaFirst ????#MAGA ???? pic.twitter.com/6r9DxJzTs4
— Saving Liberty (@LibertyUSA1776) February 26, 2017
The Oscars are on Sunday night so I will be watching re-runs of everything else…..#BoycottTheOscars
— Sissy McSafespace (@brawlady) February 24, 2017
Meanwhile Meryl Streep wins Best ❄SnowFlake❄ Academy Awards! Congratulations! #Oscars2017 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/oq7p7sVZrk
— Pamela Moore (@Pamela_Moore13) February 26, 2017
Others shared snarky viewing guides.
A guide how to get wasted during the #Oscars2017 pic.twitter.com/35e3Wxk0pU
— Andrey (@russianfatalist) February 26, 2017
According to a recent survey conducted by the Hollywood Reporter, roughly two-thirds of Trump voters (66 percent) say they turn off awards shows when speeches get political.
Perhaps looking to capture those disillusioned viewers, Tomi Lahren, a conservative commentator for TheBlaze.com, is co-hosting “The Snowflake Awards,” a tongue-in-cheek counterprogramming effort one might compare to the “Puppy Bowl.”
“If you’re tired of watching the Hollywood elite spew their liberal BS while celebrating themselves, watch us instead!” Lahren wrote on her Facebook page.
Robert Davi, a well-known character actor and conservative, told Fox News that if his fellow actors were sincere, they’d invite illegal immigrants to the Oscars.
“Let’s open the gates in Bel Air,” Davi said. “Let people camp out. I think it’s time we really show our hearts in good faith. Why have any boundaries at all?”
So Trump is scared of the White House Correspondents Dinner & his voters are scared of the #Oscars2017 Who's a snowflake now?
— Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) February 26, 2017
Trump, who tore into actress Meryl Streep for her criticism of his rhetoric during her acceptance speech at last month’s Golden Globes, didn’t call for a boycott of the Oscars himself. But the president did make an indirect reference to the event on Sunday morning, when he slammed the New York Times for buying air time during Sunday’s telecast for the first time ever.
For first time the failing @nytimes will take an ad (a bad one) to help save its failing reputation. Try reporting accurately & fairly!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 26, 2017
The ad, which combines postelection sound bytes surrounding the debate over “fake news,” is part of the newspaper’s new ad campaign titled: “The truth is more important now than ever.”
If Hollywood does indeed trash Trump at the Oscars on Sunday night, it doesn’t appear the president himself will be watching.
There is at least one Oscar nominee already taking a stand against Trump: Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi, whose movie “The Salesman” is up for Best Foreign Language Film, is boycotting the event over the president’s immigration policies.
“Despite our different religions, nationalities and cultures, we are all citizens of the world,” Farhadi said in a video message broadcast before an outdoor screening of the film Sunday in London’s Trafalgar Square. “I’m very proud to be a member of this global family.”
