Trump son-in-law suggests Israel move Palestinians from 'valuable' Gaza land: Live updates

Jared Kushner, Donald Trump’s son-in-law and former Middle East adviser, on Tuesday stood by statements recently posted on his social media that lauded Gaza’s valuable “waterfront property” and suggested Israel move civilians out while it “cleans up” the area.

“Gaza’s waterfront property, it could be very valuable if people would focus on building up livelihoods,” Kushner, who has a background in real estate, said in a February interview for Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government. But he said the Palestinian focus instead had been on building tunnels and amassing munitions.

Kushner also said he believes Israel could move civilians from the crowded southern Gaza city of Rafah to the Negev desert in southern Israel so Israeli troops can "finish the job" of destroying Hamas. He acknowledged that, if Palestinians were removed from Gaza, Prime Minister Bejamin Netanyahu might not allow them to return. But he added that he was "not sure there's much left of Gaza."

Some far-right Israeli politcians have advocated for the mass relocation of Palestinians outside of Gaza to make way for Israeli settlers, a call that has drawn outrage from most of the Arab world.

In a post Tuesday, Kushner said he stands by his comments in February, which "expressed my dismay that the Palestinian people have watched their leaders squander decades of Western aid on tunnels and weapons." He Palestinians must demand accountability from their leadership.

Israelis kill more members of Hamas leadership in Rafah

Three senior members of the Hamas emergency committees in the Rafah area were killed in an airstrike, the Israeli military announced Wednesday. The men were emissaries of the Hamas leadership in Rafah, helped the militant group's military wing establish control and were responsible for terrorist activities of the "organization's operatives in the field," the military said.

Netanyahu has said Israel will soon conduct a ground invasion to eliminate Hamas from the Rafah area. The Biden administration says there are other ways to destroy Hamas in the city, crowded with more than 1 million residents and refugees from elsewhere in the battered enclave.

Emergency committees are used by Hamas to maintain public order in Gaza municipalities. Sayyid Qutb Hashash and Osama Hamad Dhahir were the heads of Hamas’s emergency committee in north and east Rafah areas. Hadi Abu al-Rous was the operations officer of the emergency committee. Another leading militant, Muhammad Awad al-Malalhi, was apparently wounded, the military said.

The head of the local emergency committee, Nidal al-Eid, was assassinated last week.

