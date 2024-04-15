Trump slams NY hush money trial as 'nonsense' as he enters courtroom, asks for campaign donations

Former President Donald Trump gave a one-minute statement to reporters before entering the courtroom, calling his New York hush-money trial “political persecution” and saying he was “proud” and “honored” to be there.

“This is political persecution,” Trump said. “It’s a case that should have never been brought. It’s an assault on America. That’s why I’m very proud to be here.”

Former US President Donald Trump attends the first day of his trial for allegedly covering up hush money payments linked to extramarital affairs, at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City on April 15, 2024. Trump is in court Monday as the first US ex-president ever to be criminally prosecuted, a seismic moment for the United States as the presumptive Republican nominee campaigns to re-take the White House. The scandal-plagued 77-year-old is accused of falsifying business records in a scheme to cover up an alleged sexual encounter with adult film actress Stormy Daniels to shield his 2016 election campaign from adverse publicity.

Trump appeared for the start of jury selection for an estimated six- to eight-week trial. He pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records to hide payments to silence a porn actress, Stormy Daniels, before the 2016 election.

Trump cited unnamed legal scholars calling the case “nonsense.” As he campaigns against President Joe Biden to return to the White House, Trump said the country is being run “by an incompetent man” and the trial “is really an attack on a political opponent.”

“I’m very honored to be here,” Trump said.

There is no evidence that federal and state officials prosecuting cases against Trump are attacking his reelection bid.

Minutes after Trump entered the courtroom, his campaign texted out solicitations for donations. “I'M IN COURT NOW!” Trump said in the text. “They're trying to DESTROY ME - BUT YOU CAN STOP THEM!”Contributing: David Jackson

