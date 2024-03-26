Trump sells custom Bibles to celebrate Holy Week

President Donald Trump holds a Bible as he visits outside St. John's Church across Lafayette Park from the White House, June 1, 2020, in Washington. Trump is now selling Bibles as he runs to return to the White House. The presumptive Republican nominee released a video on his Truth Social platform Tuesday urging his supporters to purchase the “God Bless The USA Bible." | Patrick Semansky

At the advent of Holy Week, former president Donald Trump took to social media to advertise a new product: custom Bibles.

In a video posted to Truth Social, Trump — the presumptive Republican nominee for president — encouraged followers to buy a copy of the “God Bless the USA Bible,” a gold-gilded edition of the King James Version that also includes copies of the U.S. Constitution, the Declaration of Independence, the Pledge of Allegiance, and a handwritten chorus to Lee Greenwood’s song, “God Bless the USA.”

The Bibles cost $59.99.

“I’m proud to endorse and encourage you to get this Bible,” Trump said in the video. “We must make America pray again.”

The webpage where the Bibles are sold explained that the product is “the only Bible endorsed by President Trump.” It also explained that the organization “is not political and has nothing to do with any political campaign,” and proceeds are not going to Trump’s campaign for president.

However, the company “uses Donald J. Trump’s name, likeness and image under paid license from CIC Ventures LLC,” a company that Trump reported owning in his 2023 financial disclosure. CIC Ventures also offered licenses for use of Trump’s name to sell Trump-themed sneakers and NFTs.

While Trump does not claim to belong to any particular religious denomination — he was raised Presbyterian, but now identifies as a nondenominational Christian — a large portion of Americans think he is a man of faith. According to multiple Deseret News/HarrisX polls in late 2023, over 60% of Republicans think Trump is a “person of faith.” More Republican voters said Trump is a person of faith than any other politician.

Trump enjoys massive support from evangelical Christians, who make up a significant portion of the Republican electorate. Many evangelicals credit Trump for nominating three conservative justices to the Supreme Court who overturned Roe v. Wade.

“No president has ever fought for Christians as hard as I have,” Trump said at an event in June. “I got it done, and nobody thought it was even a possibility.”

In another Deseret/HarrisX poll in March, a majority of Republican voters — 79% — said Trump reflects their “personal moral values.” Only 24% of Democrats and 37% of independents said the same.