Trump reacts to Ronna McDaniel’s NBC firing, calling her ‘Ronna Romney’

President Donald Trump listens as Chair of the Republican National Committee, Ronna McDaniel, right, speaks during a campaign rally Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Former President Donald Trump mocked Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel after she was fired from NBC. | Jeff Roberson

Former President Donald Trump responded to former Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel getting fired from NBC News, writing on Truth Social Tuesday, “She only lasted two days.”

“And this after McDaniel went out of her way to say what they wanted to hear,” he continued.

NBC News initially hired McDaniel as a paid contributor to provide “an insider’s perspective on national politics and the future of the Republican Party,” according to the TV network’s internal announcement on Friday.

The network quickly reversed its decision, ending its contract with McDaniel following public pushback from the network’s top hosts, including Chuck Todd, who criticized the company putting journalists in an “uncomfortable” situation by hiring McDaniel.

Trump supported McDaniel, a graduate of Brigham Young University and niece of Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, as RNC chair. However, the former president became hostile toward McDaniel during the GOP presidential primary season when she maintained a neutral stance, the Deseret News previously reported.

Trump continued his tirade against NBC News and McDaniel in a separate Truth Social post on Tuesday.

“If I knew Ronna was going to troubled MSNBC, I would have advised her to change her name back to Romney, she would have had a better chance!”

Trump calls for Comcast chair to resign

Trump further reacted to NBC News’ firing of McDaniel by criticizing Comcast Chair Brian L. Roberts. Comcast is the parent company of NBCUniversal.

“MSDNC fake anchors have taken over NBC from Chairman Brian Roberts, and he doesn’t know what to do!” Trump wrote in all caps on Truth Social Wednesday.

“Their rating suck, fire them, and start all over again. Who would have ever thought that failed host, Sleepy Eye Chuck Todd, would have the audacity to reprimand Brian Roberts concerning the hiring of Ronna Romney. They should fire him immediately, and never look back.”