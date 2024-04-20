Trump rally in Wilmington postponed because of severe weather

A Wilmington rally in support of former President Donald Trump, who is the presumptive 2024 Republican nominee, has been postponed to a later date because of severe weather.

Around 6:30 p.m., Trump could be heard via audio from Charlotte telling attendees that the event would be canceled.

"There's some very bad weather," he said. "They'd prefer we not come in. ... They've asked us to ask people to leave the site and seek shelter."

Saying he was devastated to miss the rally, Trump said he would make up for the cancellation at another time.

"We want to keep everybody safe," he said.

The event had started around 5 p.m. with a communal prayer, the Pledge of Allegiance and the singing of the national anthem. Trump is expected to speak at 7 p.m.

The threat of severe weather led to the cancellation of a rally for Donald Trump in Wilmington on Saturday, April 20, 2024.

Just after 6 p.m., a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the Cape Fear region. The warning is in effect until 7:15 p.m.

The National Weather Service in Wilmington reported a severe storm moving east at 15 mph. Winds up to 60 mph with quarter size hail are possible. The weather service said damage to trees and power lines is possible.

Live updates: Donald Trump rally in Wilmington

State Sen. Danny Britt was among the early speakers at the rally.

He said there’s a battle in the General Assembly, a battle at the border and a battle at the ballot box.

“This [election] is the most important of our lifetime right now," he said.

And he encouraged people to use their phones to spread the word and encourage people to vote.

Trump’s visit to Wilmington comes amid his hush money trial starting this week in New York.

North Carolinians gathered in bright red “Make American Great Again” merchandise at the Wilmington International Airport in the 80-plus degree weather, some arriving hours before the event even opened at 3 p.m.

Attendees said they still support Trump despite his civil and criminal trials. This is the first time a president has faced criminal charges.

Some voters at the rally said this did not change their opinion of Trump.

Katherine Heuy, a 25-year-old nurse practitioner from New Hanover County, has been a Trump fan since she was able to vote. She appreciates his authenticity and wants a president who decreases taxes.

She said Trump’s trials would not alter her support even if he was convicted.

“I think people would rally behind him,” Heuy said. “It would kind of show more people that our government is corrupt and they’re trying to take down the Republican party any which way they can."

Heuy, a young voter, said young people are being brainwashed in college and that’s one reason why there aren’t as many visible young supporters of Trump.

Thomas Grier, 41, the owner of a remodeling and restoration company who lives in Hampstead, appreciates Trump’s business mindset.

He would rather vote for someone like Ben Carson, but between Biden and Trump, he supports Trump. He said he has been lightly following Trump’s trials, but the outcome of the trial hasn’t swayed his opinion.

“I feel like everybody breaks laws here and there,” Grier said. “In my opinion, most politicians have ghosts in their closet, you know what I mean, or skeletons per se. So I mean they all break the law here and there let’s be honest.”

The Tar Heel state has been a stopping point for several national-level politicians this election cycle – and for good reason. North Carolina is a battleground state with elections won by 1 to 2 percent in many cases. For example, in the 2020 election, Trump won the state by just over 1%.

Most recently, the former president was in Greensboro days before Super Tuesday, where he endorsed the Republican gubernatorial candidate, Mark Robinson. The last time he was in the Port City was in 2022 for his “Save America” rally.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Donald Trump cancels Wilmington, North Carolina, visit