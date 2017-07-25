Trump quips on Russia probe: ‘Next up, 11-year-old Barron Trump!’

President Trump, mocking the various inquiries into whether his campaign colluded with Russia, joked Tuesday that his youngest son would be the next member of the Trump clan to be questioned by investigators.

“Jared Kushner did very well yesterday in proving he did not collude with the Russians,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Witch Hunt. Next up, 11 year old Barron Trump!”

Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and a senior White House adviser, met with Senate investigators Monday. That discussion took place behind closed doors, but in a statement to reporters afterward, Kushner insisted, “I did not collude with Russians, nor do I know of anyone in the campaign who did.”

Kushner’s gave the statement in the aftermath of another presidential family member, Donald Trump Jr., 39, revealing that he, Kushner and Trump campaign chief Paul Manafort met with a Russian lawyer and others in the summer of 2015.

Earlier this month, Trump Jr. released emails showing the meeting was arranged to get Kremlin dirt on Hillary Clinton’s campaign. Kushner has denied reading the emails and said he left the meeting quickly. Trump Jr., whose story about the meeting has repeatedly shifted, insists he didn’t get any valuable information from the sit-down. Both Trump Jr. and Manafort are set to talk to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.

The FBI and a pair of congressional committees are investigating whether the Trump campaign colluded with the Kremlin to influence the presidential election. Trump has frequently lashed out under the pressure of the investigations and has repeatedly referred to the inquiries as a “witch hunt.”

Trump has previously invoked his youngest son in his rhetoric, particularly to cite his apparent technology acumen. In a campaign debate, to demonstrate what he characterized as the United States’ inability to harden its cyber defenses, Trump memorably said, “I have a son. He’s 10 years old. He has computers. He is so good with these computers, it’s unbelievable.”

