Trump slams Sessions as he reportedly considers firing his own AG

President Trump continued to attack on Attorney General Jeff Sessions early Tuesday, railing against the nation’s top law enforcement officer in a series of caustic tweets.

Among other things, the president accused Sessions of taking a “very weak position” on Hillary Clinton’s supposed crimes and the leaking of classified intelligence.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions has taken a VERY weak position on Hillary Clinton crimes (where are E-mails & DNC server) & Intel leakers! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2017





The Twitter barrage comes as both the Associated Press and Washington Post report that Trump is considering firing Sessions, who was the first sitting U.S. senator to endorse the celebrity real estate mogul during the campaign.

But Trump is upset that Sessions recused himself from all campaign-related investigations, including the probe into whether any Trump associates colluded with Russia during the campaign. Sessions recused himself in March after it was revealed he had undisclosed meetings with the Russian ambassador.

And though the campaign ended more than eight months ago, Trump has repeatedly tried to turn the Russia spotlight back to Clinton.

During the campaign, Trump constantly attacked Clinton as “crooked” and hinted if elected he might direct his attorney general to investigate her.

But after his election, Trump appeared to back away from the idea, saying, “I don’t want to hurt the Clintons. I really don’t. … I think we have to get the focus of the country into looking forward.”

That appears to have changed. On Tuesday morning, Trump also questioned why Sessions is not probing what Politico reported in January were Ukrainian government attempts to help Clinton’s campaign undermine him during the 2016 presidential election. He tagged Fox News host Sean Hannity, a loyal Trump ally, in the tweet.

Ukrainian efforts to sabotage Trump campaign – "quietly working to boost Clinton." So where is the investigation A.G. @seanhannity — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2017





Last week, Trump told the New York Times that he would not have appointed Sessions if he knew the Alabama lawmaker would recuse himself from the federal investigation into Russia’s election meddling.

“Sessions should have never recused himself, and if he was going to recuse himself, he should have told me before he took the job and I would have picked somebody else,” Trump said.

On Monday, Trump publicly described Sessions as “beleaguered.”

“So why aren’t the Committees and investigators, and of course our beleaguered A.G., looking into Crooked Hillarys crimes & Russia relations?” the commander in chief tweeted.

So why aren't the Committees and investigators, and of course our beleaguered A.G., looking into Crooked Hillarys crimes & Russia relations? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2017





If Trump were to fire Sessions, the political fallout could be even greater than his sudden termination of FBI Director James Comey. Sessions is a fellow immigration hardliner who is well-liked by Trump’s base and supported by former GOP senators.

And Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who has also drawn Trump’s public ire, would become acting attorney general. Rosenstein appointed special counsel Robert Mueller to lead the Russia investigation after Trump fired Comey.

In an interview with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt on Tuesday morning, Anthony Scaramucci, Trump’s newly installed communications director, was asked why the president doesn’t simply fire Sessions.

“He’s obviously frustrated,” Scaramucci said.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions appears at a news conference at the Department of Justice last week. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

“It’s clear the president wants Sessions gone, isn’t it?” Hewitt asked.

“I have an enormous amount of respect for the attorney general,” Scaramucci replied. “But I do know the president pretty well, and if there’s this level of tension in the relationship that’s public, you’re probably right.”

On “Fox & Friends,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said that Trump’s frustration with Sessions “hasn’t gone away and, you know, I don’t think it will.”

