Trump posts 1am tweet saying China hacked Hillary Clinton's email, while providing no evidence

Donald Trump has posted a late-night tweet claiming, without evidence, that China hacked Hillary Clinton’s emails.

“Hillary Clinton’s Emails, many of which are Classified Information, got hacked by China,” Mr Trump tweeted at 1am on Wednesday morning.

“Next move better be by the FBI & DOJ or, after all of their other missteps (Comey, McCabe, Strzok, Page, Ohr, FISA, Dirty Dossier etc.), their credibility will be forever gone!”

In an earlier tweet on Tuesday evening, Mr Trump wrote: “Report just out: ‘China hacked Hillary Clinton’s private Email Server.’ Are they sure it wasn’t Russia (just kidding!)? What are the odds that the FBI and DOJ are right on top of this? Actually, a very big story. Much classified information!”

It was not immediately clear if Mr Trump received the report via an intelligence briefing, or through a media outlet.

On Tuesday, however, far-right news outlet The Daily Caller published a report claiming a Chinese-owned company hacked Ms Clinton’s private server throughout her term as secretary of state in the Obama administration.

The president’s demand that the FBI and Department of Justice investigate the issue comes amid his growing anger at special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russia’s role in the 2016 election and whether the Trump campaign colluded with Moscow.

Russia denies meddling in the elections, while Mr Trump has denied any collusion.

But US intelligence agencies are unanimous in saying Russia orchestrated the hacking of Democratic officials to meddle with the 2016 presidential election.

A federal grand jury indicted 12 Russian intelligence officers in July on charges of hacking the computer networks of Clinton and the Democratic Party.

Mr Trump said in April 2017 China may have hacked the emails of Democratic officials to meddle with the 2016 presidential election. He also did not provide any evidence backing his allegation at that time.