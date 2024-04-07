Trump positions himself as a "modern day Nelson Mandela" in Truth Social rant

In a lengthy post to Truth Social on Saturday, Donald Trump airs a string of grievances ramping up to the start of his hush money trial on April 15, focusing mainly on a gag order from Judge Juan Merchan attempting to keep him from berating people involved in the case.

In the expanded order, handed down on Monday, Merchan writes that Trump's "pattern of attacking family members of presiding jurists and attorneys assigned to his cases serves no legitimate purpose. It merely injects fear in those assigned or called to participate in the proceedings, that not only they, but their family members as well, are 'fair game' for Defendant's vitriol." But if Trump's recent posts to social media are interpreted correctly, he views this behavior as nothing more than speaking the truth; saying he'd happily go to jail in order to continue doing so, and comparing himself to South African anti-apartheid activist, Nelson Mandela.

"Now, we have Merchan, who is not allowing me to talk, thereby violating the Law and the Constitution, all at once," Trump writes. "It is so bad what he is trying to get away with - How was he even chosen for this case??? I heard he fought like hell to get it, and all of the rest of them also! If this Partisan Hack wants to put me in the 'clink' for speaking the open and obvious TRUTH, I will gladly become a Modern Day Nelson Mandela - It will be my GREAT HONOR. We have to Save our Country from these Political Operatives masquerading as Prosecutors and Judges, and I am willing to sacrifice my Freedom for that worthy cause. We are a Failing Nation, but on November 5th, we will become a Great Nation again. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"