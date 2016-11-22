Trump Lists Actions He Will Take On Day 1

The president-elect's first order of business is to withdraw from the Trans-Pacific Partnership.

President-elect Donald Trump laid out the executive actions he plans to take his first day in office, moving on everything from withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership treaty to ethics reform. Noticeably missing was any action on undocumented immigrants or healthcare — two key campaign promises.

In a video tweet Monday evening, Trump pledged to put America first, whether dealing with steel production or curing disease.

“I want the next generation of production and innovation to happen here,” Trump said, adding his objective is to “restore our laws and bring back our jobs.”

Trump said he would issue immediate notification of the U.S. intent to withdraw from the TPP, which he called a “disaster for our country,” and instead negotiate “fair bilateral trade deals to bring jobs and industry back to American shores.” He also pledged to rescind “job-killing restrictions” on shale oil production and clean coal.

When it comes to government regulation, Trump said for every new rule formulated, two old ones will need to be eliminated.

On national security, Trump said he would task the Defense Department and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff to develop a plan to protect the U.S. infrastructure from cyberattacks “and all other attacks.”

Trump said he would direct the Labor Department to investigate visa abuses that undercut U.S. workers.

To make good on his campaign promise to “drain the swamp” in Washington, Trump said he would bar executive branch officials from lobbying for five years after leaving government and impose a lifetime ban on lobbying on behalf of foreign governments.

Trump campaigned on promises to deport the estimated 11 million undocumented immigrants, beginning by rescinding President Barack Obama’s executive orders protecting those who were brought to the United States as children and the parents of children born in the U.S. from being deported.

Since the election, Trump has eased his stance, saying initial deportation efforts would be focused on those convicted of crimes, drug dealers and gang members.

He also promised immediate action to repeal the Affordable Care Act, which has provided healthcare coverage to 20 million Americans. He has since eased that position as well, saying there are some aspects of Obama’s signature legislative achievement that should be kept.

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/800850810490023937

Related Articles