Trump hush money trial live updates: Judge denies motion to recuse himself

Former President Donald Trump is on trial in New York City, where he is facing felony charges related to a 2016 hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. It marks the first time in history that a former U.S. president has been tried on criminal charges.

Trump last April pleaded not guilty to a 34-count indictment charging him with falsifying business records in connection with a hush money payment his then-attorney Michael Cohen made to Daniels in order to boost his electoral prospects in the 2016 presidential election.

Jury selection could take up to two weeks, with the entire trial expected to last between six and eight weeks.





Latest Developments





Apr 15, 10:30 AM

Judge addresses dispute over jury questionnaire

After blocking Trump's effort to remove him from the case, Judge Merchan addressed a series of logistical and scheduling matters --- including his intention to take two days off next week for Passover.



Merchan then moved on to a more substantial matter: a dispute over how jurors will be questioned and selected. Trump attorney Todd Blanche argued that the jury questionnaire includes "asymmetry" that opens the door for jurors who harbor hostility toward the former president to be seated.



Merchan swiftly denied it. "That is not relevant," he said. "There is no asymmetry in the questionnaire."

PHOTO: Former President Donald Trump attends the first day of his trial for allegedly covering up hush money payments linked to extramarital affairs, at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City on April 15, 2024. (Jabin Botsford/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, the former president appears to be listening intently. His eyes appear fixed on the judge at times and, at other times, he is reviewing papers in front of him.





Apr 15, 10:40 AM

Judge denies motion to recuse himself



After attorneys for each side introduced themselves, Judge Juan Merchan said that before jury selection can begin "there are a couple of loose ends we need to go over before we start."

The first item, Marchan said, was a pair of motions filed by Trump's legal team seeking his recusal from the case, citing his past comments in interviews and his daughter's work with a Democrat-affiliated firm.

PHOTO: Former U.S. President Donald Trump appears ahead of the start of jury selection at Manhattan Criminal Court on April 15, 2024 in New York City. (Jabin Botsford-Pool/Getty Images)

The motions, Marchan said, cite "pages and pages of screen grabs, articles, social media posts and the like" that amount only to "a series of inferences, innuendos, and unsupported speculation."





To call them "attenuated is an understatement," Merchan said.





Merchan denied the motion and said the court would not address the matter further.





Apr 15, 10:10 AM

Proceedings are underway



"All rise," the bailiff announced at 9:59 a.m. ET. "This is the People of the State of New York v. Donald J. Trump."

And with that, proceedings are underway.

PHOTO: Former US President Donald Trump attends the first day of his trial for allegedly covering up hush money payments linked to extramarital affairs, at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City on April 15, 2024. (Angela Weiss/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Members of the prosecution and the defense, including the former president, stood briefly as Judge Juan Merchan entered the courtroom and took his seat on the bench.





Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg entered the courtroom shortly before court went into session.





Apr 15, 9:50 AM

Trump calls trial 'assault on America'



Former President Trump arrived at the courtroom at 9:32 a.m. flanked by members of his legal team.

In brief remarks to reporters on the way in, he called his criminal trial an "assault on America."

"Nothing like this has ever happened before," Trump said, marking his first comments of the day as he becomes the first former American president to face criminal charges.

"There is no case," he said. "This is political persecution."





Trump also attacked President Joe Biden and said the case should not go forward.





Upon entering the courtroom, he sat at the defendant's table as his lawyers and court officers buzzed around him.





Apr 15, 9:24 AM

Members of DA's team arrive

Several members of the Manhattan district attorney’s office have arrived in the courtroom.



Proceedings are scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. ET.





Apr 15, 9:48 AM

Trump arrives at courthouse

Former President Trump has arrived at the courthouse in lower Manhattan.



He stepped out of his motorcade, waved, and walked into the side entrance.



A small group of supporters and protesters both cheered and booed his arrival.





Apr 15, 8:59 AM

Trump en route to courthouse

Former President Trump is en route to the courthouse in lower Manhattan for this morning's proceedings.

PHOTO: Former President Donald Trump waves on the day of hush money criminal trial, in New York, April 15, 2024. (Eduardo Munoz/Reuters)

The former president left for the the courthouse from Trump Tower in Midtown Manhattan.





Apr 15, 7:52 AM

Court may start with hearing on Trump testifying



Court this morning may start with a hearing over what prosecutors can ask Trump during cross-examination should he take the stand later in the trial.

The judge would hear arguments from both the people and the defense. The proceedings would then move into jury selection later in the morning.

Prosecutors have indicated they would want to cross-examine Trump on approximately "thirteen different court determinations," including the recent civil finding that he sexually abused columnist E. Jean Carroll, the criminal conviction of the Trump Organization last year, the finding that he committed a decade of business fraud, and the dissolution of his charity, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The hearing -- known as a Sandoval hearing -- is standard practice before jury selection and typically occurs when a defendant signals a willingness to testify.

In a filing last month, Trump's lawyers requested a Sandoval hearing to limit the scope of Trump's potential cross examination, if he opted to testify.

ABC News' Katherine Faulders contributed to this report.





Apr 15, 7:30 AM

Jury selection set to begin



Former President Trump will leave his Trump Tower apartment in Midtown Manhattan this morning and travel down to lower Manhattan for the first day of jury selection in his criminal hush money trial.

The proceedings come after Trump unsuccessfully tried three times last week to delay the start of the trial through the filing of appeals.

As a defendant in a criminal case, the former president will be required to be in court for the entire trial, which is expected to take six to eight weeks.