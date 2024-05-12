Trump holds Jersey Shore rally, calls hush money case ‘Biden show trial’

Donald Trump held a political rally at the Jersey Shore on Saturday night with a crowd of tens of thousands, calling President Biden “a total moron,” and “not a smart man.”

Speaking to his supporters at the southern New Jersey resort town of Wildwood, the presumptive Republican nominee for the 2024 presidential election claimed that the hush money case he’s embroiled in is nothing more than “a Biden show trial.”

Trump has repeatedly characterized the cases against him as being politically motivated, and is currently facing dozens of felony charges in four different criminal cases.

He claimed Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and Judge Juan M. Merchan are “doing the bidding for crooked Joe Biden.”

He also implied that all the legal action against him is actually working for his campaign, claiming that some prosecutors have even held off on bringing additional cases out of fear of helping his reelection.

“I heard they were going to do a couple of other things and they said from Washington … ‘we’re indicting him into the White House,’” Trump said. “They said, ‘Don’t do it.’”

Between 80,000 and 100,000 attendees were estimated to be in attendance at the event, according to Lisa Fagan, a spokesperson for the city of Wildwood, who based her estimate on “dozens” of other events in the same space.

Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-NJ) claimed it the largest political gathering in state history.

“As you can see, today, we’re expanding the electoral map because we are going to officially play in the state of New Jersey” Trump told the crowd, a sea of red MAGA hats. “We’re going to win the state of New Jersey,” he continued, referring to the fact that the state has traditionally leaned Democratic.

Last week, Trump spent his off-day from court in Wisconsin and Michigan, campaigning in the general election battleground states.

During his hour-and-a-half speech in Waukesha, Wis., Trump said reelecting Biden would increase taxes and “lead to the destruction of the country. We have so many negative forces in this country,” he added.

The Republican frontrunner also called out the protests on college campuses, urging university presidents to “remove the encampments immediately, vanquish the radicals, and take back our campuses for all of the normal students who want a safe place from which to learn.”

As the November presidential election looms, President Biden has also been traveling to drum up support for his reelection campaign.

While holding fundraising events on the West Coast this weekend, Biden focused attention on Trump’s reaction to losing the presidential race in 2020.

“It’s clear that … when he lost in 2020, something snapped in him,” Biden told supporters in Seattle on Saturday. “He’s not only obsessed with losing in 2020, he’s clearly unhinged.”

With News Wire Services