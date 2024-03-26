Trump gagged again

NEW YORK — Donald Trump has been gagged yet again.

The judge overseeing the former president’s upcoming Manhattan criminal trial on Tuesday imposed a gag order that bars him from attacking “reasonably foreseeable witnesses” or other people involved in the case, in which Trump is accused of falsifying business records connected to a hush money payment.

It’s the third case in recent months in which Trump has been restricted in what he can say publicly about the legal proceedings against him. The Manhattan case, with a start date of April 15, is set to be the first Trump criminal case to go to trial.

Justice Juan Merchan’s four-page order limits Trump — or others acting at Trump’s behest — in various ways. He is not allowed to comment publicly about witnesses or jurors. He is also restricted from commenting about lawyers working on the case, court staff or their families, with one exception: The lead prosecutor, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, is not off limits.