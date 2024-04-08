Trump endorses Tony Wied in race for Gallagher seat, calls on other Republican to drop out

WASHINGTON – Former President Donald Trump on Sunday endorsed a former Green Bay-based gas station chain owner in the Republican primary to replace retiring Rep. Mike Gallagher, shaking up the race for the red northeastern Wisconsin district.

In a social media post, Trump called on one of the other Republican candidates in the race to drop out and said Tony Wied, the former owner of a dinosaur-branded gas and convenience store chain, had his "Complete and Total Endorsement."

"After selling his highly successful Oil and Gas Business, Tony Wield has decided to run for Congress in Wisconsin’s 8th Congressional District," Trump wrote on his social media platform, misspelling Wied's name. He attacked former state Sen. Roger Roth, who endorsed Trump in his campaign announcement.

"Tony is running against RINO Roger Roth, who is a 'clone' of Paul Ryan, and no friend to MAGA — He should drop out of the Race NOW," Trump wrote. "As your next Congressman, Tony will work hard to Unleash American Energy, Stop Inflation, Secure our Border, Support our Military / Vets, and Protect our always under siege Second Amendment."

Ex-gas station chain owner Tony Wied, right, is shown with former President Donald Trump during a Trump campaign rally in Green Bay on April 2, 2024. Trump on Sunday endorsed Wied's Republican candidacy for the congressional seat being vacated by U.S. Rep,. Mike Gallagher.

Trump's post confirmed Wied would enter the race after the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel first reported Friday that Wied was considering running for the seat and would get the backing of Trump-aligned consultant Alex Bruesewitz, who had been teasing a run of his own but ultimately opted out, if he did.

It also directly injects Trump's influence into the race for the solid red House seat in which all three GOP candidates have pledged to support the former president.

A source close to the Trump family told the Journal Sentinel at the time that the Trumps "will be behind whatever decision Alex so chooses to make. And they are committed to making sure an America first candidate wins this seat." The endorsement came two days later.

Bruesewitz told the Journal Sentinel Sunday that he will serve as "an informal adviser" to Wied and will be helping him launch his campaign. The campaign will be announced at an event Monday evening at the Legacy Hotel in Green Bay.

Roth, an Appleton Republican who ran for lieutenant governor in 2022, endorsed Trump when he announced his campaign for the seat in February. But Roth previously declined to throw his support behind Trump when asked in July 2022 whether he'd support a 2024 run from Trump.

In response to Trump's call for him to drop out, Roth noted his time in the National Guard. And he maintained his support for the former president.

"As the only veteran in this race, I know what it means to serve," Roth said in a statement. "My wife and I Iook at our country, and for the sake of our children, know we have to fight to preserve and protect what makes America great. I will win this race and help win Wisconsin for Donald Trump this November."

Wied, 47, sold his dinosaur-branded gas station chain, Dino Stop, locations to a Denver-based company in 2022. Dino Stop had been in the Green Bay area since 1971 and had other locations in Ledgeview, Manitowoc, New Franken, Little Suamico and Abrams.

He met with Trump during the former president’s rally in Green Bay Tuesday and brought with him a document titled “Tony Wied for Congress — WI08” that included biographical information, one person with knowledge of the meeting said. A photograph of the document obtained by the Journal Sentinel shows it was signed by Trump.

Wied on Feb. 24 donated $1,800 to Trump's campaign, according to Federal Election Commission reports.

Tony Wied brought a document titled "Tony Wied for Congress — WI08" and met with former President Donald Trump at his Green Bay rally on April 2 2024. An image obtained by the Journal Sentinel shows Trump signed the document.

Trump in his post Sunday did not mention the other Republican in the race, De Pere state Sen. Andre Jacque, who also supports the former president. De Pere Democrat and OB-GYN Kristin Lyerly is also running for the seat.

Rather, he picked Wied.

"He will not let you down!" Trump said.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Trump endorsesTony Wied in race for Rep. Mike Gallagher's seat