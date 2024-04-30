Trump trial live: Bombshell texts show tabloid editor calling Stormy Daniels story ‘final nail in the coffin’

Donald Trump’s hush money trial got back underway on Tuesday with Judge Juan Merchan ruling that he found the former president in contempt of court on nine of the first ten violations of the gag order, fining him $1,000 for each.

Further violations may result in “an incarceratory punishment”, he warned.

The judge did say he would give the court a day off to allow Mr Trump to attend his son Barron Trump’s high school graduation on 17 May, apparently happy with the pace of the trial.

In the morning, the court heard further testimony from Gary Farro, the banker for former Trump fixer Michael Cohen who took the stand at the end of last week. Cohen was instrumental in making a $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels to cover up an alleged affair with Mr Trump.

Tying much of the story together was Keith Davidson, the former lawyer for Ms Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal, who negotiated the sale of their stories to guarantee their silence — something that became urgent in October 2016 after the release of the Access Hollywood tape.

Trump fined and threatened with jail if he keeps violating gag order

Trump removes offending social media posts that violated gag order

The scene outside court in Manhattan

Trump baselessly claims ‘Deranged Jack Smith, a sick PSYCHO, got caught’

Michael Cohen was Trump’s consummate inside man. Now, he’s on the stand and at risk

21:32 , Alex Woodward

That brings us back to Farro's testimony from this morning.

Once again we see a confirmation email from Farro's assistant that funds were deposited into Cohen's LLC account.

“It meant nothing to me,” Davidson says, “because he had my wiring instructions. All he had to do was wire funds. But he didn't wire funds. He sent me an email that he had the money, not that he sent the money to me.”

Cohen was a “highly excitable, pants-on-fire kind of guy” at the time, Davidson says.

He compares him to the dog from Up: “Squirrel, squirrel!”

And court concludes for the day.

21:24 , Alex Woodward

Howard: Push for the cash. [David Pecker] and I just told him he has to pay the 150K.

Davidson: He says you’re paying

(He as in Michael Cohen)

“It was very frustrating,” Davidson says. “The entire matter was very frustrating, that it was on again, off again, delays in funding, cancellations, disengaging from clients, re-engaging with clients, Stormy and Gina, and Dylan as sort of a peacemaker brought me back into the fold and he said he reached out to Pecker, he said everything was teed up, he tells me push for the cash, and basically tells me to call Cohen.”

On 26 October, Davidson emailed Cohen for a “fourth or a fifth” time with wiring instructions.

Cohen called and told him that he sorted everything out, Davidson says. “I said I don't believe him.”

Later that afternoon, Cohen forwarded him details about his First Republic Bank transfer.

21:20 , Alex Woodward

Text messages from 18 October 2016 :

Davidson: I can’t believe Cohen let this go. It’s going to be a shit show.

Howard: All because Trump is tight

Davidson: Yup

Howard: I reckon that Trump impersonator I hired has more cash.

Prosecutor Josh Steinglass asks Davidson: “What did you interpret that to mean?”

Long pause

“That Trump wasn’t as wealthy as he stated,” Davidson says.

Steinglass: “What’s the relevance of that observation?”

“That was a follow-up to Dylan’s text that he was tight,” Davidson replies.

21:11 , Alex Woodward

Steinglass is trying to ask Davidson what he knew about where the money was coming from in the deal, and each time he faces an objection, and each time it is sustained. He's trying to get Davidson to say that Cohen told him Trump was paying for it.

Court resumes

21:10 , Oliver O'Connell

Court resumed following the afternoon break.

There were objections from Mr Trump’s defence team regarding questions about Mr Davidson’s prior testimony to a grand jury. The objection was sustained.

Before he headed back into the courtroom from the break, he did not respond to shouted questions from pool reporters regarding the possibility of Speaker Johnson being ousted; whether he will continue to post on Truth Social; and how he feels about the gag order.

20:39 , Alex Woodward

Steinglass: “What did you think was really happening?”

Davidson: “What did I think was really happening? [pregnant pause] I thought he was trying to kick the can down the road until after the election.”

Judge Merchan calls the afternoon break.

20:35 , Alex Woodward

October 17 2016 email from Davidson:

RE: PP VS DD - IMPORTANT

Please be advised that my client deems her Settlement Agreement cancelled and void ab initio

Please further by advised that I no longer represent her in this or any matter.

“I didn't want to receive a million frustrated phone calls from Michael Cohen,” Davidson says.

Daniels and her manager wanted frequent updates, and the only updates I could get them were Cohen's excuses, Davidson says.

“There was a great source of frustration ... This is where I said, Hey, this deal is over, and I said to both Cohen and my client, I'm out.”

20:32 , Alex Woodward

Cohen pleaded with Davidson, he says.

“God dammit, what do you expect me to do? My guy is in five different states today… There’s nothing I can do,” Cohen told him, he says.

“I think you can tell by these emails that I was sending him there was a great level of frustration by me and my clients – my client – and I let him know that the level of dissatisfaction was quite high,” Davidson says.

“And he stated, God dammit, I’ll just do it myself.”

20:27 , Alex Woodward

Davidson began to worry that Cohen was making a “barrage” of excuses to avoid paying him, for his “failure to fund” after meeting a funding deadline.

He emailed Cohen on 17 October to Cohen’s email address at the Trump Organization

“We have a written settlement agreement which calls for settlement payments to be sent by the end of business this past Friday October 14, 2016. No payment was received,” the email reads. “My client informs me that she intends to cancel the settlement contract if no funds are received by 5PM PST today.”

What kinds of excuses?

“He stated that the computer systems were ‘all f***ed up’. He stated that he 'can’t believe what we’re going through, the Secret Service is here, they have so many goodman firewalls, I can’t get shit,” Davidson says.

20:22 , Alex Woodward

Davidson's 12 October email to Cohen:

Subject line: “Re: Daniels”

“We good?”

Cohen’s reply: Yes. It’s yom kippur so the office is for all purposes closed. I am in tomorrow but can speak for the next 3 hours via cell if necessary.

Davidson: Not necessary to speak today. You should have all the executed documents a few days ago. Talk to you tomorrow.

20:21 , Alex Woodward

The final part of the deal was padding it out so Davidson could get paid.

“Gina approached me ... ‘it’s going to be the easiest deal you’ve ever had your entire life’,” Davidson says, laughing, seemingly acknowledging that this entire thing is why he's testifying sitting in court across from Trump.

We see the 11 October 2016 email from Davidson to Cohen: “Please find Ms Daniels’ Settlement Agreement & Side Letter Agreement attached.”

It also included bank wiring instructions.

The agreement included pseudonyms to ensure confidentiality.

Stormy became Peggy Peterson and Trump became David Dennison

Is David Dennison a real person?

“He was on my high school hockey team,” Davidson says.

How does he feel about that?

“He is very upset.”

The purpose of using pseudonyms was like using military “codewords,” Davidson says. “It just ensures further confidentially just in case the full contract is lost, misplaced or stolen ... You wouldn't lose the confidentiality.”

20:08 , Alex Woodward

October 10 texts to Cohen and Howard:

Howard: Keith/Michael: connecting you both in regards to that business opportunity. Spoke to the client this AM and they’re confirmed to proceed with the opportunity. Thanks. Dylan.

“Dylan and AMI backed out of that deal, it sort of fell apart, and Dylan asked Gina to call Michael Cohen and finish the deal with him, and Gina refused. She asked me to call Cohen, and then Dylan called me, and convinced me to call Cohen.”

"Dylan was washing his hands of the deal," Davidson says.

Remember Pecker testified that he wanted nothing to do with the Stormy stuff.

“This story involved his client and that was his interest in the story,” Davidson says of Cohen. “In essence, Michael Cohen stepped into AMI’s shoes.”

20:04 , Alex Woodward

Davidson sent Howard a link to The Dirty story, saying: “Hi, the story is already out there.”

Howard: Yeah but her talking and taking [redacted] is the final nail in the coffin… but he’s f***ed already

What did he mean by that?

“That The Dirty post was bad but it could get a lot worse.”

How?

“If she made a comment.”

After the tape, Rodriguez went “directly to Dylan and negotiated a deal,” according to Davidson.

“I had nothing to do with that.”

20:02 , Alex Woodward

How much influence did the release of that tape have on the Stormy Daniels story?

“So far as I’m aware, it had tremendous influence,” Davidson says. “Before the Access Hollywood tape there was little if any interest … It wasn’t until the Access Hollywood tape that interest sort of reached a crescendo."

October 8 2016 texts:

Davidson: Trump is f***ed

What made you say that? "The Access Hollywood tape."

Howard: Wave the white flag. It’s over people!

Davidson testimony turns to Stormy Daniels

20:00 , Alex Woodward

Stormy Daniels’ manager Gina Rodriguez received a call from “some jerk” about a story in TheDirty. com alleging she had an affair with Trump, Davidson testifies.

Who was that jerk?

“Michael Cohen.”

Davidson called Cohen at the Trump Organization, and “before I could get my name out, I was met with a barrage of insults, allegations, that went on for a quite a while”.

“I don’t think he was accusing us of anything. He was just screaming. He was upset that the story on TheDirty. com got published,” he says. “Finally, after he finished, I explained to him that I was calling because my client Stormy Daniels did not want the story published.”

June 30 2016 texts:

Howard: FYI Gina trying to hawk Stormy again.

Davidson: Lol - she’s trying to sell a story to you?

Howard: Yep.

There appeared to be “very little interest … in the marketability of the story,” Davidson says. “This continued through the summer, into the fall, where there was still very little interest despite the fact that Mr Trump’s notoriety was gaining.”

Enter the Access Hollywood story....

19:50 , Alex Woodward

Steinglass asks Davidson about the exclusivity clauses in McDougal’s contract that hand life rights to AMI, to prevent the release of stories that he believed “would tend to hurt Donald Trump.”

On 8 August 2016, Davidson messaged Howard to let him know that he was telling ABC that McDougal was keeping her story quiet.

Davidson: Btw - they promised her a role on dancing with the stars. Season 578568655

“It was discussed a lot. There was an inference … but it was never guaranteed, never part of the deal,” according to Davidson.

Howard: Ha!

Howard: Payment will be made this week FYI - sooner rather than later. Is it going to you?

19:34 , Alex Woodward

Still on 5 August:

Howard: Ok we are paying

Howard: Glad it all sorted

Howard: F***en Jesus

“Just a frustrating deal for everybody involved. It was just a lot of heavy lifting,” Davidson says on the stand.

Davidson: Yes - I believe so. I told Cohen this never would’ve happened without you.

Howard: He’s hopeless. Oh well. Another one done!

Davidson emailed Cohen that same day. “Please call me at your convenience.”

Court resumes after lunch

19:29 , Oliver O'Connell

Court has resumed after lunch with Keith Davidson, the former lawyer for Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal, back on the stand.

Prosecutors are running through text messages between the witness and National Enquirer editor Dylan Howard regarding a deal for Ms McDougal over the summer of 2016 to hush up her alleged affair with Donald Trump.

Alex Woodward is sending regular updates from the court:

August 2 2016

Davidson: I can’t believe they are asking me to go back for another 25 but they are. [T]He deal is accepted at 150k. Can u do that?

Howard: He just called me. F*** it. Not my money. I’ll ask.

August 5 2016

Davidson: Cameron’s agreement wasn’t really even close to what we were expecting. Please review the red-line I just sent. Need to handle this quickly.

(Cameron was general counsel at AMI.)

Davidson now: “We had come to terms with AMI on the deal points … And that was negotiated between Dylan and I, and Dylan, content editor, handed it off to the legal department … They didn’t jive.”

"Sleeping... I would say they've tried a number of different devices to keep Trump awake."



Trump removes offending social media posts that violated gag order

18:48 , Oliver O'Connell

During the court’s lunch break, and with less than an hour to go before Judge Merchan’s 2.15pm deadline, Donald Trump has removed the offending social media posts that were in violation of the gag order in the his hush money trial.

The former president was fined $1,000 for each of the posts, totalling $9,000 and was told that further violations could mean jail time...

With 30 minutes to go before the deadline, Trump has removed the social media posts that Judge Merchan found violated the gag order. He had until 2:15 to do so. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) April 30, 2024

Trump appears to have complied with the order to take down the posts. pic.twitter.com/noQLenZXuh — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) April 30, 2024

17:59 , Alex Woodward

Howard: She’ll get more out of a deal with AMI than ABC. And I’m happy to sign some sort of agreement that alleviates some fears about jurisdiction/meeting only with AMI.

Davidson: I need this to happen.

Judge Merchan decides to excuse the jurors for lunch.

17:56 , Alex Woodward

Then a follow-up text conversation from 28 July 2016

Howard: We are going to lay it on thick for her

“I think at this point in time Karen was teetering between two competing deals,” Davidson testifies. “We had requested a meeting where each entity could make a pitch where each could make a pitch where they were the correct avenue for Karen.”

Davidson: Good. Throw in an ambassadorship for me. I’m thinking of Isle of Man.

“It was sort of in jest. That was just a joke,” he says now.

Steinglass: Why is that funny?

“I don’t even think the Isle of Man is a country,” Davidson says. “I know they don’t have an ambassador. But I think it was in reference to Mr Trump’s candidacy. … That somehow if Karen did this deal it would somehow help Trump’s candidacy.”

Howard: Lol

17:55 , Alex Woodward

Back to the texts, continuing into 23 July 2016:

Davidson: How about 1m now. And 75k per year for next 2 years as a fitness correspondent for ami & ur related pubs

Howard: I’ll take it to them but thinking it’s more hundreds than millions

Davidson: 800 now and 100 per year for two years for a total of 1m

Howard: Leave w/me

17:50 , Alex Woodward

An exchange from that same day is then shown.

Howard: Yep I plugged a call in. We will have news by Monday

Howard: Get me a price on McDougall [sic]. All in. Consulting gig perhaps as a fitness expert thrown into mix.

Davidson testifies that McDougal’s goals at the time were to “rejuvenate her career” and “make money” but also “avoid telling the story and … becoming a scarlet letter ‘other woman’”.

17:48 , Alex Woodward

Davidson explains: “It was a very unfortunate, regrettable text I sent. That phrase is not one that I use or came up with. That was a term I think by one of Karen’s associates at that first meeting. There were several women who were leaning on Karen to sign a deal with ABC.”

17:46 , Alex Woodward

Davidson said there wasn’t initial interest because McDougal “lacked documentary evidence.”

On 27 June 2016, Davidson texted Howard: It’s a story [t]hat should be told…

Howard: I agree.

We see a text exchange from 21 July 2016.

Howard: Let’s talk DT/Ross tomorrow. I think this is the entree for me to go back to them.

Davidson: Better be quick

Howard: Will do

Howard: I know

Howard: I emailed and said we need to talk urgently

That “Ross” was with ABC News.

“I was trying to play two entities off of each other,” Davidson says, “to create a sense of urgency, if you will.”

Steinglass walks him through why it wouldn’t be weird for an attorney to try to get the best “deal” for their client.

Davidson messaged Howard on 22 July 2016: “Don’t forget about Cohen. Time is of the essence. The girl is being cornered by the estrogen mafia.”

17:39 , Alex Woodward

Howard, on June 20 2016: “Landed. En route to your office.”

He was headed to a meeting with Davidson and McDougal.

What happened at the meeting?

“I can summarize. Ms McDougal alleged that she had a romantic affair with Donald Trump some years prior.”

Was it sexual?

“That’s what she expressed.”

How long did she say it lasted?

“I can’t recall specifically. It was several weeks, months, if not more.”

What was the purpose of the meeting?

“It was sort of a proffer session where Ms McDougal would tell her story … to Dylan Howard on behalf of AMI so that Dylan could gauge interest in the story, where or not AMI did or did not have interest in the story”

Howard then went back to New York to “run it up the flagpole,” Davidson says. He assumed that meant speaking with Pecker.

17:35 , Alex Woodward

We see more messages, from June 10 and 12:

Howard: Did he cheat on Melania?

Howard: Do you know if the affair was during his marriage to Melania?

Davidson: I really can’t say yet. Sorry

“I was not prepared to discuss the details at that point,” Davidson says now.

Howard: OK. Keep me informed.

17:33 , Alex Woodward

On 7 June 2016, Davidson messaged Howard: “I have a blockbuster trump story”.

“It was sort of an entree or a teaser to Dylan to let him know perhaps I had an opportunity for him,” Davidson says. “Regarding the interaction between Karen McDougal and Donald Trump.”

Howard responded: “Talk 1st thing. I will get you more than ANYONE for it. You know why…”

What did that last part mean?

“I don’t know if I had a clear understanding at that time but I knew Dylan’s boss David Pecker and Mr Trump were longtime friends,” Davidson says.

17:29 , Alex Woodward

The agreement retains him for “claims against Donald Trump and/or assisting client in negotiating a confidentiality agreement and or life rights related to interactions with Donald Trump and/or negotiating assignment of exclusive press opportunities regarding same.”

“At that time in mid-2000 teens or so, media outlets both traditional and tabloid would oftentimes enter into exclusive arrangements … in exchange for money,” Davidson says.

Asked if that gave him permission to negotiate on his client’s behalf, he agrees.

17:25 , Alex Woodward

Davidson first met 1998 Playboy playmate of the year Karen McDougal “probably 25 years ago.”

“She was dating a friend of mine,” he says.

By the summer of 2016, “I represented her in order to provide advice and counsel … regarding personal interactions she had.”

With whom? “Donald Trump.”

We see an email from 15 June 2016 with an introduction and a copy of a retainer agreement for her to sign.

17:18 , Alex Woodward

Asked if he knows Dylan Howard, Davidson says: “Dylan Howard was the former content editor I believe, or chief content officer, at American Media Inc … I knew him in my professional dealings. … We were professional acquaintances and friends.”

“On occasion” his clients would “end up” in tabloid media, he says.

Would he negotiate the sale of certain stories? “Rarely.”

On David Pecker: “In my life, I maybe interacted with him three maybe four times.”

When he began interacting with Michael Cohen, his client at the time was “Stephanie Clifford, otherwise known as Stormy Daniels.”

New witness: Keith Davidson

17:11 , Alex Woodward

The next witness is called by prosecutors — Keith Davidson.

Davidson, 53, is a lawyer who represented Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal in negotiating deals with AMI to sell their stories of alleged affairs with Mr Trump and obtain NDAs.

Ms Daniels later accused Mr Davidson of colluding with Cohen to keep her silent.

New witness: Phillip Thompson

17:07 , Alex Woodward

After the entry of the video clips into evidence, a new witness is called: Phillip Thompson with Esquire Deposition Solutions, a court reporting company.

The court is shown deposition transcripts and very brief clips from the E Jean Carroll defamation case.

In this deposition, Trump was asked about the Access Hollywood tape, and if he could confirm that his voice was on the tape. Jurors just saw the transcript in which he acknowledged that it was him.

No further questions. He’s off the stand.

16:48 , Alex Woodward

C-SPAN was subpoenaed for clips from three Trump events in 2016 and 2017.

We’re seeing a clip from this one in North Carolina.

In the video, he says “I no idea who these women are. I have no idea,” calling their stories “total fiction” and “100 per cent made up, they never happened, they never would happen.”

“I don’t know who these people are,” he said. “It’s a total set-up. Now suddenly after many many years, phony accusers come out before the most important election.”

And now clips from this event at Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, where he says women “lied” and the stories are a “total fabrication.”

“The events never happened,” he said.

And finally, a brief clip from a news conference where he called Cohen a “very talented lawyer, very good lawyer, my friend.”

16:45 , Oliver O'Connell

Donald Trump chats with his son Eric Trump on the fifth day of testimony at his hush money trial (REUTERS)

New witness: Dr Robert X Browning, C-SPAN

16:39 , Alex Woodward

Another new witness is called to testify — Dr Robert X Browning.

Browning has been the executive director of the C-SPAN TV archives for 37 years and is testifying under subpoena.

Court resumes

16:32 , Oliver O'Connell

After a quick mid-morning break, court has resumed in Donald Trump’s hush money trial.

Alex Woodward continues to report for The Independent from the courthouse in Lower Manhattan:

Judge Merchan says the text messages up for redaction show “exchanges between a co-conspirator and someone who is not a co-conspirator” that say “pretty prejudicial things”.

Also, Merchan agrees that the defence has “opened the door” to certain questions, which attorneys can use to “explain what I call waffling, going back and forth, among the main witnesses”.

But “at this point, I don’t believe it goes to consciousness of guilt.”

He also announced that a juror has a morning flight on the Friday before Memorial Day so there’s no trial on 24 May.

So that’s two days off the calendar in May already: 17 and 24 May. The judge doesn’t seem bothered. He thinks things are moving on time.

16:07 , Alex Woodward

With the jury out on their morning break, Assistant District Attorney Joshua Steinglass is going over some proposed redactions from some messages in evidence involving people who are not alleged co-conspirators or witnesses.

Those messages are meant to “contextualize” what was going on around the time of the Stormy Daniels transaction so that National Enquirer editor Dylan Howard’s responses can be admitted, Steinglass says.

Steinglass wants to include a message saying “very shady s***” was going on at the time. Blanche does not, obviously.

Blanche also objects to an exchange that says “The Daily Mail is scared of Trump”.

Prosecutor Matthew Colangelo also tells the judge that prosecutors intend to make another Sandoval request — they want to cross-examine Trump, if he testifies, about Judge Merchan’s gag order ruling from this morning...

Colangelo argues that the defence has “opened the door” for that testimony after defence arguments have sought to undermine the credibility of witnesses targeted by Trump.

Essentially three reasons why they want to elicit this testimony: to “offset the defence claim that the witnesses are benefiting from their willingness to testify,” to “explain why both witnesses initially denied certain facts and now acknowledged certain facts,” and to examine Trump’s “consciousness of guilt”

15:58 , Alex Woodward

Blanche suggests that the bank failed to do its due diligence before opening Cohen’s account.

Farro says that’s “not a fair statement.”

After an account is set up and a transaction is approved, “I can’t be expected to know where it’s going to end up after that,” he said.

Nothing further. Morning recess.

15:52 , Alex Woodward

Blanche asks whether Cohen would be considered a PEC, or “politically exposed person,” which Farro describes as someone who is running for or held office or is related to or very close to someone who did.

“As an attorney for him, I would not consider that a PEC,” Farro says.

Accounts for clients who are PECs “are monitored pretty closely to make sure activity is not going anyway that exposes risk.”

Blanche asks for a moment then bends down and huddles with attorney Emil Bove and Trump, who spoke animatedly into his ear. Then Blanche asks Farro to clarify that he never spoke with Trump.

15:40 , Alex Woodward

Trump attorney Todd Blanche asks whether Michael Cohen ever mentioned he was opening a shell company.

“I don’t open shell corporations,” Farro says.

If a client had told him that his LLC was a shell corporation, with “no business behind them, it would give me pause, quite frankly.”

15:36 , Alex Woodward

The judge also suggests that Trump’s relatively easy ability to pay his fines could make the threat of more severe sanctions necessary:

“While $1,000 may suffice in most instances to protect the dignity of the judicial system to compel respect for its mandates and to punish the offender for disobeying a court order, it unfortunately will not achieve the desired result in those instances where the contemnor can easily afford such a fine.

“In those circumstances, it would be preferable if the court could impose a fine more commensurate with the wealth of the contemnor. In some cases that might be a $2,500 fine, in other cases it might be a fine of $150,000. Because this Court is not cloaked with such discretion, it must therefore consider whether in some instances, jail may be a necessary punishment.”

15:22 , Alex Woodward

Farro says Cohen never indicated to the bank what the transfer was for. If he mentioned it was for payments to an adult film star, it would’ve raised flags, and the bank would have performed “enhanced due diligence”.

Asked whether it would have been possible that it wouldn’t have been approved, Farro says yes because it “would be considered a reputational risk”.

That’s it for the prosecution’s direct examination of Farro.

Todd Blanche is up for Trump. It’s the first time he’s questioned a witness.

15:12 , Alex Woodward

The wire transfer order drawn up for the bank to Stormy Daniels’ attorney Keith Davidson notes that the purpose is for a “retainer”.

Why does the bank ask?

Farro: “To ensure we’re not doing anything that we don’t want to do.”

15:01 , Alex Woodward

Gary Farro is back on the stand, where we’re looking through emails between Michael Cohen and representatives from First Republic Bank, to confirm his transfer of $130,000.

We see emails exchanged between Cohen’s Trump Organization address confirming the drawdown of home equity line funds to his shell company account.

14:41 , Alex Woodward

Justice Juan Merchan says he won’t hold the trial on 17 May to allow Donald Trump to attend his son Barron’s high school graduation.

And then immediately fined Mr Trump $9,000 for violating the trial’s gag order.

The judge found that the people had met the burden of proof on nine of the first ten violations of the gag order.

Trump seated in court as proceedings get underway

14:34 , Oliver O'Connell

With no family support in the first two weeks of his trial, not only has a small group of Donald Trump’s supporters showed up outside, but his second son Eric Trump joined him in court today.

Here’s how we captured Trump’s presence in court last week:

Trump cuts a lonely figure at trial as family and supporters stay home

As usual, The Independent’s Alex Woodward is reporting live from the courthouse:

Trump has entered, looking behind him while standing at the defence table waiting for his attorneys to arrive.

He’s leaning against the partition and chatting with Eric Trump, the first family member to attend this trial so far.

BIG red tie day.

He’s glowering as usual with his hands folded in front of him at the defence table while the photo pool steps in.

Good news for Trump — some supporters showed up

14:24 , Oliver O'Connell

After last week’s poor showing from supporters of Donald Trump outside his trial in Lower Manhattan, there’s good news for the former president as a more vocal and active show of support was evident this morning.

It may not be the “thousands” of people he claimed were being prevented from protesting, but it’s something at least...

It’s unclear why that man is dressed as Santa.

(REUTERS)

(REUTERS)

(REUTERS)

(REUTERS)

New York hush money trial: The scene outside court

12:15 , Joe Sommerlad

Here’s more from Alex Woodward courtside on what else the defendant has planned this week and who precisely is still showing up in the Big Apple to support him:

“It’s a big week for Trump, who’s gonna fit in two rallies in Michigan and Wisconsin on Wednesday before coming back to New York for a Thursday morning hearing about his gag order-violating statements. Can’t imagine he won’t violate the gag some more at those rallies.

“Outside the court, there’s a growing line for the public – a handful of Trump supporters including two women in American flag hats and matching bandannas and a high schooler who has the day off – while a small group of MAGA hats are assembling by the small park near satellite TV trucks.”

He adds:

“The red hats have entered the park, with a man dressed as what I can best describe as a MAGA Santa, and unfurled a massive yellow banner reading ‘FINISH THE WALL’ above another banner reading ‘TRUMP SAVE AMERICA’, which is the name of the campaign’s chief fundraising PAC.

“This group has been out here most trial days but appears to have arrived a bit early today (Trump has falsely claimed that thousands have been turned away. Anyone can enter the park. These are the people who do, and it’s not a lot.)

“A white van waving a massive US flag with a Trump 2024 flag (‘Take America Back’) just drove by, laying on the horn as the small protest crowd cheered.”

New York hush money trial: What to expect on day nine

11:51 , Joe Sommerlad

Our man in Manhattan Alex Woodward is back at the courthouse bright and early and says this:

“It’s a relatively warm morning outside the courthouse for the second week of witness testimony in Donald Trump’s criminal trial.

“We’ll be hearing more from Michael Cohen’s former banker Gary Farro, who left us on a cliffhanger on Friday as he explained how Cohen had a ‘sense of urgency’ in creating a shell company LLC in the fall of 2016 – which we now know was used to send hush money payments to Stormy Daniels.

“We still don’t have a witness list; prosecutors have feared that advance notice could give Trump more fuel for online threats and intimidation. We also don’t have a ruling on alleged gag order violations from Justice Juan Merchan that he promised a week ago.

“He’ll hold a hearing on even more allegations on Thursday.”

New poll highlights ‘double-haters’ not enthused about Biden or Trump

11:30 , Joe Sommerlad

A fresh survey of 2024 voters has found that one in six dislike both former president Donald Trump and current president Joe Biden – and that group could decide November’s vote.

A Monmouth University poll released on Monday shows 60 per cent of voters were slightly or not at all enthusiastic about the election given the matchup between the presumptive Democratic and Republican nominees.

In addition, a large group of voters fall under the category of “double haters,” a name for those who dislike both Trump and Biden.

Some 78 per cent of “double haters” say they are not happy about either man leading the top of their party’s ticket.

John Bowden and Eric Garcia have more on the phenomenon.

New poll shows ‘double-haters’ not enthused about voting for Biden or Trump

Truth Social: Trump claims ‘Deranged Jack Smith, a sick PSYCHO, got caught’

09:05 , Joe Sommerlad

In among a thick soup of Fox News clips pleading his case, the former president launches his latest ludicrous attack on the Justice Department special counsel.

The basis? An utterly spurious Newsmax “report” alleging that the Biden administration met with the National Archives in late January 2021, which, angry anchor Rob Schmitt and Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton insist, proves America’s legal system has been weaponised against Trump and is “filthy”.

Judge for yourselves.

Eric Trump praises father’s ‘stamina’ at New York trial

06:15 , Joe Sommerlad

This gushing tribute to the old man’s fortitude was all too easily shot down, as in the tweet below, given the defendant’s constant griping about every aspect of life in Judge Juan Merchan’s courtroom.

He cried the whole time about how hard it was to sit in court, he fell asleep repeatedly, complained how cold it was constantly, played golf last Sunday, played golf last Wednesday, played golf yesterday, and will play golf today. https://t.co/oQiIDhNS8G — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 28, 2024

Amazingly, it wasn’t even the silliest thing said on Fox News over the weekend.

Trump is a hero for going to Chick-fil-A, claims Jeanine Pirro.

Jeanine: He goes to a Kentucky Fried Chicken or Chick-fil-A. They cheer him. This man is a hero pic.twitter.com/b0N4CqoPDy — Acyn (@Acyn) April 27, 2024

Trump hails DeSantis support

Monday 29 April 2024 22:17 , Oliver O'Connell

Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis are back together again after their bitter primary fight at the start of the year.

The former president posted on Truth Scoial that he is “very happy to have the full and enthusiastic support” of the Florida governor following their meeting on Sunday.

Monday 29 April 2024 19:30 , Oliver O'Connell

