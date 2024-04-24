Trump Could Face Jail Time for Allegedly Violating Gag Order
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Donald Trump faces a $10,000 fine or up to 30 days in jail for repeatedly violating the gag order, according to prosecutors.. Meanwhile, Senator Ted Cruz is responding to the bombshell testimony from former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker. Pecker admitted he created fake stories to hurt Trump's rivals for the 2016 Republican nomination. Cruz says “they doctored the photograph and like, basically mashed two photos to create literally the very embodiment of fake news.”