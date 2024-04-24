Trump Could Face Jail Time for Allegedly Violating Gag Order

TechCrunch

Space and defense startup True Anomaly has laid off around 25% of its workforce and canceled its summer internship program, TechCrunch has learned. While TechCrunch could not confirm the total headcount prior to these layoffs, True Anomaly had over 100 employees as of December 2023, it told the Denver Business Journal. Nearly 30 people were cut from the workforce, according to a post on LinkedIn from one of the people let go. At least some interns were abruptly told the summer internship program was canceled last Friday, on April 19, as well.