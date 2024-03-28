Trump coming to Grand Rapids Tuesday

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Former President Donald Trump will visit Grand Rapids April 2.

Trump will appear at the Grand Rapids Convention Center, 303 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI, 49503. He is slated to speak at 2:30 p.m.

A release from his campaign indicates he is visiting to campaign on illegal immigration, focusing on a murder in the area that occurred earlier this month.

6 News’ sister station WOOD TV 8 reports Michigan State Police arrested 25-year-old Brandon Ortiz-Vite for the murder of Ruby Garcia, 25. They alleged Ortiz-Vite admitted to shooting the woman with a gun he obtained illegally. He was also in the country without documentation. He was deported in 2020 for being in the country illegally and should not have been able to return to the U.S. from his country of origin, Mexico.

Trump is the presumption nominee for the Republican Party for president in 2024. He and Republicans have been hammering President Joe Biden and the Democrats on border security for months.

