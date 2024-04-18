Trump campaign releases details of Wildwood beach rally

WILDWOOD — Donald Trump's election campaign has released details of a May 11 beach rally here, including how to apply for tickets.

In a statement Thursday, the campaign said Trump's rally is to begin at 5 p.m. off the 3600 block of the city's boardwalk, near Schellenger Avenue.

Admission will begin at noon.

People seeking one to two tickets can apply here.

