Trump campaign managers criticize Commission on Presidential Debates for sticking to original debate schedule

Former President Donald Trump’s campaign managers on Tuesday criticized the Commission on Presidential Debates after the commission told Fox News it would stick to its original debate schedule despite calls from the Trump campaign to move the dates earlier and add more debates.

Trump campaign managers Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles said in a statement they were extending an invitation to “every television network in America that wishes to host a debate,” and called on President Joe Biden’s campaign to coordinate with them to set up a debate “as soon as possible.”

For weeks, Republicans have been urging debates between Trump and Biden to take place, and as early as possible.

“The Presidential Debate Commission’s schedule does not begin until after millions of Americans will have already cast their ballots. This is unacceptable, and by refusing to move up the debates, they are doing a grave disservice to the American public who deserve to hear from both candidates before voting begins,” the statement from LaCivita and Wiles reads.

“President Trump has stated he will debate Joe Biden anytime, anywhere, anyplace, and Joe Biden himself just agreed to debate. We are committed to making this happen with or without the Presidential Debate Commission,” they added. “We extend an invitation to every television network in America that wishes to host a debate, and we once again call on Joe Biden’s team to work with us to set one up as soon as possible. The American people deserve it.”

CNN has reached out the Commission on Presidential Debates.

The commission told Fox News earlier Tuesday that it was sticking to its original schedule and said, “The CPD’s criteria […] will be applied in early September; afterward, the Commission will extend debate invitations to qualifying candidates.”

“The CPD is proceeding with production and broadcast plans at its four debate sites as also announced on November 20, 2023,” the statement from the commission reads, according to Fox News.

