Trump called Rep. Tom Emmer a 'RINO' and tanked his House speaker bid. Now, the two have made amends

Republican U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer and former President Donald Trump have made amends, months after Trump and his allies torpedoed the Minnesota congressman's bid to become speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Trump attended a fundraiser hosted by Emmer this week at Mar-a-Lago, according to an Axios report. The two will work together this year, with Emmer serving as Minnesota state chairman of Trump's presidential campaign.

"Honored to partner with @realDonaldTrump! We have to elect @realDonaldTrump this November and send @JoeBiden back to the basement. Let's turn Minnesota RED!" Emmer posted Thursday night on X, formerly Twitter.

Emmer, the GOP majority whip in the House, endorsed Trump's campaign for president in January. Just a few months earlier, Emmer had found himself in Trump's crosshairs.

Trump publicly opposed Emmer's bid to replace ousted House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. The former president called Emmer a "RINO" — short for Republican in name only — and claimed he "fought me all the way."

"He is totally out-of-touch with Republican Voters," Trump posted then on Truth Social. "I believe he has now learned his lesson, because he is saying that he is Pro-Trump all the way, but who can ever be sure?"

Emmer supported Trump for president in 2016 and 2020. But he voted to certify President Joe Biden's election victory four years ago, angering Trump and his supporters. Emmer also condemned the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol as "an unacceptable display of violence that runs counter to everything we stand for as a country."