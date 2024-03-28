Trump attacks daughter of judge overseeing hush money case

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday attacked the daughter of the judge overseeing an upcoming criminal trial in New York, the second time he has done so in two days.

Trump has launched an assault on Loren Merchan, the daughter of New York State Justice Juan Merchan, who is presiding over a case centering on allegations that he concealed hush-money payments to a porn actress during the 2016 election. The trial is set to begin April 15.

“Judge Juan Merchan is totally compromised, and should be removed from this TRUMP Non-Case immediately. His Daughter, Loren, is a Rabid Trump Hater, who has admitted to having conversations with her father about me, and yet he gagged me,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump was referring to a gag order the judge has placed on him earlier in the week, barring him from attacking “reasonably foreseeable witnesses,” lawyers working on the case, court staff or their families. Merchan also this week declined a request from Trump’s legal team to delay the trial.

Trump on Wednesday also went after Loren Merchan, pointing to an account on X, which was formerly known as Twitter, that he said belonged to her, which showed an image of Trump behind bars. However, the court later released a statement saying that the account did not belong to Merchan, but rather someone else.