Trump Is Apparently Having Trouble Pronouncing 4-Syllable Words

Verbal blunders are nothing new for Donald Trump, as anyone who remembers 2017′s kurfluffle over “covfefe” can attest.

But the former president reached new heights of incomprehensibility on Wednesday when he attempted to pronounce “infrastructure” during a campaign rally in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

Trump was criticizing President Joe Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure package, which he signed into law in 2021, when Trump tried to say that four-syllable word.

″[It didn’t] work out too well ― $1.2 trillion for their fake infra-struck-er-sher par-,” Trump said.

Trump glitches while trying to say infrastructure pic.twitter.com/Cw4sJ6p9mx — Acyn (@Acyn) May 1, 2024

Trump’s verbal blunder managed to amuse many people on X, formerly Twitter.

This might explain why OrangeJesus kept promising infrastructure week while he was president, but never delivered a single bill or executive action that actually encouraged the building or repair of infrastructure. He just couldn’t pronounce the word. https://t.co/d0vC1Tdy5i — Alain Leibman (@LeibmanAlain) May 1, 2024

“What he said was profound, prophetic, and unintelligible.”

—Anthony Trollope, “Phineas Redux” https://t.co/tfax3UWGUh — Windsor Mann (@WindsorMann) May 1, 2024

No worries. He promises to say it correctly in 2 weeks. https://t.co/h2juTw6o9S — Paul Lander (@paul_lander) May 1, 2024

Biden’s age is showing again. https://t.co/7AgJve2vB4 — Denise Wu (@denisewu) May 1, 2024

