Trump Is Allowed to Attend Barron’s High School Graduation After All

After weeks of bellyaching and carrying on about how he would “not be allowed” to take a day off from his criminal hush-money trial to attend his 18-year-old son Barron’s high school graduation, Donald Trump will, in fact, be permitted to go, Judge Juan Merchan said Tuesday.

Following the first day of proceedings earlier this month, Trump lambasted Merchan, ranting, “[I]t looks like the judge will not let me go to the graduation of my son.” Moments later, he expressed displeasure because the trial made it so “that I can’t go to my son’s graduation.”

The former president also took to Truth Social to slam Merchan well in advance of any ruling, writing: “Who will explain for me, to my wonderful son, Barron, who is a GREAT Student at a fantastic School, that his Dad will likely not be allowed to attend his Graduation Ceremony, something that we have been talking about for years, because a seriously Conflicted and Corrupt New York State Judge wants me in Criminal Court on a bogus ‘Biden Case’ which, according to virtually all Legal Scholars and Pundits, has no merit, and should NEVER have been brought.”

On Tuesday morning, after fining Trump $9,000 for repeatedly violating a gag order meant to prevent the former president from intimidating witnesses and court staff, Merchan said giving Trump the day off on May 17 to be in Florida for Barron’s ceremony would not be “a problem,” since the trial is on schedule.

“So, Mr. Trump can certainly attend that date,” Merchan ruled.

