Trump aide's lawyers: He lied to FBI to protect 'his master'

The lawyers for former Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos say in a new court filing that their client lied to the FBI about his contacts with Russians because he was seeking to get a job in the administration at the time and wanted to preserve his loyalty to “his master” — an apparent reference to President Trump.

The new explanation for Papadopoulos’s lies to the FBI came in a 16-page court filing by his lawyers Friday night that also revealed new details about what the former Trump adviser has told special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigators, including his claim that Trump himself specifically approved his efforts to set up a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the 2016 campaign.

As asserted by Papadopoulos’s lawyers, FBI agents first confronted their client after he stepped out of the shower at his mother’s home in Chicago on Jan. 27, 2017 — just one week after Trump’s inauguration. The agents sought to question him about his contacts with Joseph Mifsud, a Kremlin-linked professor in London, and other key figures of interest in the investigation into Russian ties to the Trump campaign.

Papadopoulos admittedly threw agents off the track, telling them that his contacts with Mifsud had begun before he joined the Trump campaign — instead of after he was named as a campaign adviser in March 2016. It was a crucial difference, misleading investigators about Mifsud’s reasons for reaching out to him as part of what the FBI later concluded was a wide-ranging Kremlin effort to cultivate officials of the Trump campaign.

“For that, Mr. Papadopoulos is ashamed and remorseful,” his lawyers wrote.

George Papadopoulos (Photo: George Papadopoulos via Twitter) More

But Papadopoulos’s lawyers insist that their client’s motives for lying were “far from the sinister spin” that Mueller’s prosecutors have suggested: Papadopoulos lied because he was trying to get a job with the Trump administration at the time and feared that if he told FBI agents the truth, it would hurt his chances.

“Caught off-guard by an impromptu interrogation, Mr. Papadopoulos misled investigators to save his professional aspirations and preserve a perhaps misguided loyalty to his master,” the lawyers wrote.

The filing by Papadopoulos’s lawyers came a week before his scheduled sentencing by U.S. Judge Randolph Moss. Mueller’s team is seeking a sentence of up to six months in federal prison, contending in their own brief that his lies damaged the FBI investigation, costing agents the opportunity to confront Mifsud when he was in the U.S. The prosecutors also argued that even after he pleaded guilty and agreed to cooperate, Papadopoulos provided little “substantial” information that the FBI didn’t already have.

To rebut that contention, Papadopoulos’s lawyers provided other new details about what the former campaign adviser revealed to Mueller as part of his cooperation agreement.

One example of previously undisclosed “critical information,” the lawyers wrote, is that in late May 2016, just before Russian President Vladimir Putin flew to Athens for a state visit, Papadopoulos tipped off the government of Greece to a closely held secret that could affect that year’s U.S. presidential election: that the Russian government possessed “dirt” on Hillary Clinton.