Beyond Mexico: How DHS rule changes may affect black immigrants

Phiwa Nkosi, a “Dreamer,” is afraid that if proposed changes go through, her son’s Medicaid could be used against her when she applies for permanent status. (Photo by David “Dee” Delgado for Yahoo News)

When Phiwa Nkosi gave birth to her son nine years ago, she was handed a packet of forms to fill out the day she was discharged from Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan. A social worker had compiled the paperwork to apply for food stamps and the Women, Infants and Children nutrition program (WIC) and encouraged her to sign up for government benefits.

“It would’ve been great if I was able to say, ‘You know what? For the next couple of months, I won’t be working and [my expenses] would be paid by this,” said Nkosi (not her real name), 31, a South African-born DACA recipient. Before becoming a mother, she was a college student working multiple jobs to pay her way through school.

“Instead, my fiancé worked and we had a bit of a struggle. But we did it on our own,” she said. “We just bit that bullet because I didn’t want anything to do with the welfare system. It’s a negative thing for immigrants should you have the opportunity to change your [immigration] status in the future.”

The negative impact Nkosi refers to is the “public charge rule,” which requires officials to take into account whether an immigrant is “primarily dependent on the government for subsistence” in considering an application for adjustment to permanent resident status. It rarely leads to deportation, but it puts legal immigrants’ future status in limbo, and many choose to forgo benefits that could help them meet their needs.

And the rules are about to change, in a way that will discourage even more immigrants from using benefits. And black immigrants like Nkosi may be especially disadvantaged because they face the additional burden of the racially charged association of blacks with welfare.

“There’s already that narrative that’s been pushed for years about people of color, that they are ‘welfare queens,’” said Nkosi. “Now public charge is going to be seen like we only want to come here and live off of [taxpayers].”

Nkosi refused public assistance for herself, but felt she had no choice in getting Medicaid for her son. “I’ve been working and paying taxes,” said Nkosi, now a digital communications consultant running her own marketing and research firm. “I’ve never had welfare. I’ve never had cash from the government. But the only thing is that my child, for his health, needs to have health insurance. You can’t just have your child walking around without health insurance.”

The public charge rule takes into account an immigrant’s use or likelihood to use cash assistance like Supplemental Security Income (SSI), the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program and public assistance for long-term institutional care. Medicaid (other than for long-term care) hasn’t been considered, which is why Nkosi was comfortable enrolling her son.

Photo by David “Dee” Delgado for Yahoo News More

A draft of revisions to the rule proposed by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and currently in review by the White House Office of Management and Budget, would cover a much wider range of benefits used by legal immigrants seeking lawful permanent resident (LPR) status. The scope of benefits would now include noncash benefits, like Medicaid for any purpose and other health, nutrition and noncash benefits like the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC), health care under the Affordable Care Act and even early education programs like Head Start.

In an email, a DHS official called noncitizen public benefit usage deeply unfair to U.S. taxpayers, adding that nearly 3 in 4 voters support requiring newcomers to be financially self-sufficient and not dependent on a public benefit.

The finalized draft of the proposed public charge rule is yet to be posted to the Federal Register, but leaked versions have left immigrants like Nkosi afraid that enrolling themselves and their children in federal public programs will have an adverse effect on their chances of getting a green card, let alone citizenship.