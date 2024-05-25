True justice in Delaware requires effective and compassionate rehabilitation

On Dec. 7, 2000, the worst thing imaginable happened to my family: my older brother Yusuf Dixon was tragically murdered by an acquaintance of his. The loss for my family was unspeakable. Every day I think about my brother, what his life would have been like, and how much I miss him in my own life.

The person who killed him was arrested, prosecuted and convicted. He was barely an adult but sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.

My family and I have spent the years since we lost my brother talking about what justice would look like for us. Of course, we were angry and devastated by the senseless loss of my brother, but over the years, our conversations often turn to concern for the man convicted of his murder.

My brother’s murderer has been incarcerated for over two decades and will be eligible for parole soon. He’s missed out on his 20s and 30s and will likely come out of prison middle-aged and with few resources. I believe strongly that he should have access to a supportive and compassionate probation program that helps him succeed in the community. It makes no sense that two lives need to be ruined: my brother already lost his life, but continuing to punish the person who killed him once he has served his time does not bring my family justice. That is why I am a strong supporter of Senate Substitute 2 for Senate Bill 4 — SB 4 — sponsored by state Sen. Marie Pinkney.

SB 4 would reform our probation system to ensure that those leaving prison are given the tools they need to succeed. I hear from far too many people on probation that they are often set up to fail, as one minor technical violation — like missing a meeting with their probation officer or failing to complete an educational course — could land them back in prison. Under this new legislation, most people on probation would only go back to prison if they commit a new crime. Probation officers would be encouraged to use more rehabilitative tools to work with people on probation to keep them out of prison and help them to meet all the conditions of their probation.

SB 4 would also require each person’s probation conditions to be individualized for their specific needs. Currently, nearly every person on probation in Delaware receives identical rules they must follow. This makes little sense considering the wide variety of needs each person has. I want the probation system to assess my brother’s killer for his specialized needs that must be addressed for him to successfully transition out of prison, rather than receiving a one-size-fits-all approach that may not work for him.

The pain that my family went through when we lost my brother is something we want no other person to ever go through, and that is also why I am passionate about probation reform. If the person who killed my brother is given all the tools to succeed, my hope is that he will be able to get a job, stable housing, mental healthcare and be able to reconnect with his family. All of those things are the key factors to ensure he does not commit a new crime in the future and is able to make positive contributions to our community.

My brother was a loving, joyful person who I remember as a man who cared deeply about his community. The person who took him from us has been punished, and it is a better testament to Yusuf’s memory to show mercy, grace and forgiveness. Justice for my family is honoring the values my brother had: restoration, not retribution. Please honor crime victims like my brother and help to create a justice system that promotes rehabilitation and compassion.

Jasmine Dixon is the Sussex County Organizer for Network Delaware.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Justice in Delaware requires effective, compassionate rehabilitation