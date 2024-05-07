Truck crashes into house in Longview, cause unknown

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Officials responded to a truck crashing into a house on Tuesday morning in Longview and are investigating the cause.

According to the Longview Fire Marshal, around 10 a.m. there was a report of a truck having crashed into a home on the 300 block of Mill Run.

Photos of the crash, courtesy of Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May

The Fire Marshal said that the driver of the truck was taken to a local hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is not known, but it is under investigation.

