Troup County Board of Ed. names ‘sole finalist’ for new superintendent

The Troup County Board of Education named its favored candidate to become the district’s new superintendent.

On Thursday, the Board named Dr. Rachel B. Hazel as the sole finalist to be the new Superintendent of the Troup County School System, tentatively bringing a months-long search to a close.

The search for a new superintendent started in February, when the Board hired McPherson & Jacobson, LLC to recruit potential candidates. Of 33 qualified applicants from across the U.S., McPherson & Jacobson presented four applicants to the school officials for a series of interviews.

After that process, the BOE chose Hazel as the only finalist to replace retiring superintendent Dr. Brian Shumate, who is retiring in June.

Shumate took on the role of Troup Superintendent in 2019.

Hazel currently serves as the Deputy Superintendent of Volusia County Schools in Florida.

The Board of Education said as their sole finalist, she would offer a wealth of experience and leadership to the position.

Now selected, final board approval is pending, with a 14-day required waiting period, according to officials.

