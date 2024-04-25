Trotwood police say they found marijuana, firearms during search of smoke shop

Apr. 24—Trotwood police said they recovered marijuana and 18 firearms while executing a search warrant at a smoke shop Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to Best Buds Depot at 4644 Salem Ave. around 9 a.m. to conduct the search.

"This action was prompted by information suggesting that the business was unlawfully selling marijuana in violation of the new guidelines established under Issue 2," Trotwood police Chief Erik Wilson said Wednesday.

Police had previously made controlled purchases at the Salem Avenue location and sent the products to the state crime lab, where they tested higher than the legal limit for sale in Ohio, Wilson said.

"During the execution of the search warrant, large amounts of suspected marijuana were recovered and will be processed and tested further to determine what their THC content is," he added.

While the city has not closed the business, Best Buds Depot posted on social media Wednesday that the store is temporarily closed.

"We've had an issue with our shipping and a major misunderstanding between the shippers and law enforcement," the post read. "We've had to shut down temporarily until we can get everything straightened out. Please be patient and thank you all in advance for understanding."

Recreational use of marijuana was legalized after the passage of Issue 2 in November. That law went into effect one month later on Dec. 7, 2023.

While it is legal to consume marijuana in the state of Ohio, selling it remains illegal as of now, as Issue 2 creates a regulatory system that won't be in place for another five months.

The Ohio Division of Cannabis Control is estimated to begin its recreational marijuana licensing process in early June, with the state expected to grant its first recreational license in early September.

Trotwood police previously investigated Best Buds Depot in 2023. While responding to the report of a break-in at the business, officers recovered products that resembled marijuana but were found to be hemp-derived delta-9 with a THC concentration of 0.3% or less, which is legal to sell and possess in Ohio thanks to the 2018 Farm Bill.

In its coverage soon after Issue 2 went into effect, the Dayton Daily News reported on claims by the business that what they were selling was "the real deal."

Shop employees at the time offered in-store THC testing of its products in an effort to prove its legitimacy.

One such test completed by an employee at the store on Dec. 8 gave an electronic result indicating a sample of store product had a total THC content of 23%, more than 76 times the amount allowable in accordance with the Farm Bill.

Trotwood officials at the time said they had no proof the business was illegally selling marijuana.

"At this point, we do not have proof of illegal activity, but our staff will remain vigilant in reviewing this business and any other Trotwood businesses to ensure compliance with federal, state and local laws/ordinances," Deputy City Manager Stephanie Kellum said in December.

Wilson said Wednesday the department's investigation is ongoing.