Troopers led on high speed chase

Apr. 19—PULLMAN — Washington State Patrol troopers were led on a high-speed chase while pursuing a stolen vehicle Wednesday morning.

Law enforcement arrested 18-year-old Mikey Taylor, of Clarkston, for allegedly eluding officers in a stolen truck, Washington State Patrol Trooper Caleb Hudson said.

A trooper had tried to stop a pickup for speeding on U.S. Highway 195 near Steptoe. Hudson said Taylor was reportedly going over 100 mph.

Taylor supposedly failed to yield to the trooper, who ended the pursuit moments later. Another trooper on Washington State Route 27 near Pullman tried to pull over the vehicle clocked going 120 mph, Hudson said. That chase was also discontinued.

The stolen pickup was reportedly abandoned on Whelan Road near Pullman. It was reported stolen from Lewiston, Hudson said.

A citizen allegedly saw a suspicious person walking on the railroad tracks near the vehicle, Hudson said.

Law enforcement determined Taylor had allegedly eluded troopers, who contacted and arrested him later that day, Hudson said.

Troopers were assisted by Whitman County Sheriff's deputies, Washington State University police and Pullman police.