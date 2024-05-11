Trio broke into Gwinnett gas station to steal tobacco, police say
Police in Gwinnett County are searching for a trio of suspects who broke into a gas station.
They say three people broke into the Chevron on Buford Highway, but all they took were tobacco products.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Surveillance photos from inside the store show the suspects dressed in all black, but one is carrying a bright yellow backpack.
One of the suspects was also wearing Timberland-style boots.
TRENDING STORIES:
Georgia mother found dead days before Mother’s Day after dog attack; kids also injured
Family fears Atlanta teen could have been trafficked after vanishing in rideshare
3 people shot in metro Atlanta front yard in apparent murder-suicide
Police believe all three are between five feet, five inches and five feet, eight inches.
Anyone who recognizes these suspects should call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: